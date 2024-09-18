West Chester Twp. turns down plan for Beckett Ridge housing

The club closed in 2019, sold the next year and has been vacant since.

The plan was revised from the July presentation when the West Chester Township Zoning Commission rejected a request for 61 landominiums at the site.

The newer plan added a fire pit along with seating and a fountain at second pond; changed the color of, and reduced the number of buildings.

“We adjusted the exterior and color…(it’s now) more of an earth tone, more brown,’’ said Justin Lanham, with M/I Homes.

“We offer a different type of housing not available today. We feel we’re a good fit.”

Petitions opposed to the plan were signed by hundreds of residents and submitted to trustees.

“(It) would be at the highest point in the community – on the (highest) ridge. It would diminish the community,” said resident Debbie Steel, who sits on the homeowner’s association board.

Others were concerned about drainage, the density of the housing, traffic, proximity of pond to a playground, and lack of parking.

Besides parking in individual driveways there would have been only eight on-street parking spaces.

Trustee Ann Becker – who voted against the plan with Trustee Lee Wong – also had parking concerns, especially when residents would host birthday parties, holiday gatherings or other events.

“I have strong feelings on this case. It hit me very hard,’’ Becker said.

“Once we put homes it (this site) it will never be the same again. It seems like this isn’t the best or highest use of this land.”

Lanham said he does not know if M/I will resubmit different plans for the site.