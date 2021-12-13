journal-news logo
X

West Chester Twp. to sell Activity Center after Kroger sale fails

The West Chester Twp. trustees putting the West Chester Activity Center on Cox Road up for sale again.
Caption
The West Chester Twp. trustees putting the West Chester Activity Center on Cox Road up for sale again.

News
By , Staff Writer
Updated 2 minutes ago

The giant West Chester Twp. Kroger marketplace deal is officially dead now that the township has decided to sell the former Activity Center and push forward with library expansion to house community gathering space.

The trustees are expected to put the Activity Center at Tylersville and Cox roads up for sale on Tuesday and approve a $627,000 engineering contract for a MidPointe Library expansion. The township considered other options for the property including re-opening the facility for community use.

“The cost of needed renovations and the demands of staffing such a facility would bear significant cost to taxpayers with no apparent sustainable funding source,” Township Administrator Larry D. Burks said. “Therefore, the trustees will be asked to list the property for sale.”.

With Township Trustee approval, NorthRidge Realty Group will handle the listing of the property which is made up of two parcels for a total of approximately 3.59 acres including a 16,092 square-foot building.

Senior citizens displaced when Community First vacated the Activity Center and stopped programming have been gathering at the Boys and Girls Club on Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

ExploreA new Kroger Marketplace could end West Chester seniors’ plans for gathering space again

There were many moving parts and parties involved in trying to build a new 117,166-square-foot Marketplace. The deal was contingent on Regency Centers being able to acquire the Activity Center, the Providence Bible Fellowship church, a sliver from Chesterwood Village and easements and agreements with about 10 other property owners to complete the complicated deal.

The trustees gave Regency an extension of the timeline that was set in the purchase agreement to March 2020. The company had 90 days to acquire the church and Chesterwood properties and six months to complete due diligence. However three 90-day extensions could be requested at a cost of $50,000 each. The trustees agreed to amend the contract giving Regency another six months with $100,000 due last September.

The trustees renewed discussions with Regency and Kroger earlier this fall to no avail.

In Other News
1
Kentucky tornado deaths could be lower than estimated
2
Recognize this man? Franklin police need help finding robbery suspect
3
The HUB invites community to give during ‘The Backyard 12 Days of...
4
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine to visit Hamilton hospital today
5
3 Hamilton anniversaries were celebrated in 2021

About the Author

ajc.com

Denise Callahan

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top