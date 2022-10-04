journal-news logo
West Chester Twp. police seeking Domino’s robbery suspect

The West Chester police need help finding a robbery suspect who wore a “Plague Doctor” mask while he allegedly assaulted someone and demanded money behind Domino’s Pizza late last month.

Police are trying to find a white male in his late teens/early 20s with a thin build, long neck and blonde hair who attempted a robbery on Sept. 22 at around 6:45 p.m. behind the pizzeria on Highland Pointe Drive. He was wearing a dark colored “Plague Doctor Mask” when he assaulted and demanded money from the victim.

He fled northbound on Cincinnati Dayton Road.

Police are asking anyone who may know the identity or whereabouts of this suspect to call the West Chester Police Department at 777-2231. Tips can also be reported online at www.WestChesterOH.org/Tips or by calling 759-7272.

