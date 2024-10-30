West Chester Twp. police officer indicted on felony charges for tampering and misuse of data base

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Berling’s tampering charges involve allegations that she altered Flock camera data and images involving the death investigation of a woman found dead in June on Schumacher Park Drive.

Berling is also accused of misusing the department’s Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway (OHLEG) to gather information for personal use, Gmoser said.

Berling is on paid administrative leave and was suspended of all police duties in August when the investigation began, according to the township.

“During the second week of August 2024, officers and staff of the West Chester Police Department recognized possible legal and policy violations committed by Officer Michelle Berling.” according to the the statement released by Barb Wilson, township spokeswoman. “Following a brief internal review and analysis of data, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was consulted for assistance. All information was handed to BCI to conduct an independent criminal investigation into the matter.”

The statement added, “West Chester Twp. expects the highest degree of integrity and professionalism from its employees. As reinforced in our Police Department’s vision, mission and guiding principles, each employee is accountable to serve the community with integrity, commitment, professionalism and courage.”

Berling was most recently assigned intelligence analysis but also served as a public information officer.

The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers II, but an an arraignment date has not yet been set.