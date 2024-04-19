BreakingNews
West Chester school locked down after report wounded person in parking lot

Credit: Nick Graham

15 minutes ago
West Chester officials on Friday said emergency crews responded to Adena Elementary School after receiving a report that a male in a car in the parking lot had a gunshot wound.

Officials said the Lakota district’s school at 9316 Minuteman Way was placed on lockdown temporarily as a precaution.

The male was being treated for a leg injury not considered life-threatening.

Officials said it was not known if the male sustained the injury on school property. He drove to the parking lot to call police, according to Barb Wilson, West Chester spokeswoman.

She said the person reported the injury as a gunshot wound, but officials were not able to confirm that immediately.

Wilson said the male is not a staff member at the school.

There is no immediate threat to the school, Wilson added.

