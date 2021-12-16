West Chester police urge drivers to ‘get the fob out’

In the early fall months, the region saw a significant number of car thefts within a short period of time and in every case the keys or key fob were left in the car making the criminals’ work easy, according to the West Chester Police.

“We’re working with our neighboring law enforcement agencies to investigate these thefts, but also want to remind the community that taking some simple steps could go a long way in stopping the thefts,” Police Chief Joel Herzog said. “The #GetTheFobOut campaign is intended to put a fresh spin on a message that bears repeating.”

Despite making significant progress toward stopping crimes of opportunity, West Chester Police recommend residents take precaution and be proactive.

The West Chester Police Department offers several ways for community members to stay engaged:

See something, say something. To report suspicious people or activity in West Chester, call the West Chester Police Department. Save the non-emergency number in your cell phone: 513-777-2231. In an emergency, dial 911. Tips can also be submitted online in a non-emergency.

Join the Security Camera Alliance. By registering your home security and doorbell cameras with West Chester Police, you can help police identify and catch criminals, while reducing crime on your street. Registration is free and voluntary.

Connect with West Chester Police on the Nextdoor app. Police use Nextdoor to share news, announcements, tips and more information directly with those who have a West Chester address. Stay tuned for relevant information related to where you live.

Check the Crime Spotters page to review new cases and alerts. West Chester Police actively seek information and regularly post about unsolved crimes and current scams affecting the community. Bookmark the page and revisit frequently.

And, of course, #GetTheFobOut.

For more from the West Chester Police Department, visit www.WestChesterOH.org/Police.