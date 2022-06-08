West Chester police officer resigned at hearing about failure to investigate report of body in water

BreakingNews
Alexander Enslen, who had been missing since Jan. 31, was found dead Saturday in a pond near Fountains Blvd. in West Chester Twp. A police officer has resigned after failing to investigate a report about a possible body in the pond a week prior. Nick Graham/STAFF

A West Chester Twp. police officer resigned before she could be disciplined for failing to investigate a report of a possible dead body in a pond at an apartment complex where the body of Alex Enslen was found about a week later.

Enslen, 31, who had been missing since Jan. 31 was found dead in the water March 19 at the Union Station Apartments near Fountains Boulevard. Officer Margaret Clem was at the apartment complex on March 10 when a maintenance worker apparently told her he had seen what looked like body in the pond, according to township records.

The manager of the apartment building contacted the police on March 21 to report her employees told Clem about a possible body, showed her pictures and offered to take her to the location. She described Clem as being “dismissive” and told her employees the pond had already been thoroughly searched.

An internal investigation ensued and Police Chief Joel Herzog held an administrative hearing with Clem on April 21 to discuss charges she violated department rules regarding responding to and documenting reports made by the public and failing to activate her body camera.

ExploreBody found in West Chester pond is man who was missing

Clem tendered her resignation at that hearing before disciplinary action could be taken.

“Unfortunately due to circumstances that continue to occur within my personal life, I have found myself in a position in which I believe it is in my best interest to focus on myself and my well-being,” Clem wrote in her resignation letter. “For years I have given everything I have to this department, and even when I had nothing left, I continued to give. I have reached a point now in which this is no longer feasible and I need to take time to better myself.”

The night Enslen went missing he had been to Olde Village Tavern at the corner of Cincinnati-Dayton and Fountain Boulevard and left walking on Cincinnati-Dayton Road. His apartment was nearby on Lakeside Drive.

Police said Enslen and his roommate took an Uber to the bar and Enslen left his wallet and cell phone at home. Police said Enslen was intoxicated when he arrived at the bar.

Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said the situation with Clem “should not reflect negatively on the work of the men and women who serve our community every day.”

“The Chief also immediately spoke with Mr. Enslen’s family to make sure they were aware of the officer’s failure to follow-though and make the report,” she said. “Nothing that happened here would have changed the outcome of Mr. Enslen’s tragic story, but appropriate follow-through could perhaps have answered the family’s questions earlier.”

