Body found in West Chester pond is man who was missing

West Chester Police previously searched the pond where Enslen was found, but the weather conditions, including ice and snow, made it difficult, according to Barb Wilson, township spokesperson.

The night Enslen went missing, he had been to Olde Village Tavern at the corner of Cincinnati-Dayton and Fountain Boulevard and left walking on Cincinnati-Dayton Road. His apartment was nearby on Lakeside Drive.

Police say Enslen and his roommate took an Uber to the bar and Enslen left his wallet and cellphone at home. Enslen was intoxicated when he arrived at the bar.

Lt. David Tivin said Enslen stayed at the bar drinking and he got into a confrontation at the bar. He was asked leave, and he left with a friend and walked around the area.

“For an unknown reason, Alex took off running,” Tivin said. Detectives have been able to track his route through business security camera, and his trail ends behind Domino’s Pizza where he was pictured on security video walking alone.

Tivin said maybe someone gave Enslen a ride out of the area or to an area not caught on a video camera.