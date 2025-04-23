West Chester police: 19-year-old arrested following pursuit, crash

1 hour ago
West Chester Twp. police engaged on Tuesday morning, April 22, 2025, in a short pursuit from Interstate 75 to Cox Road.

The pursuit started when the department got a hit from a flock camera, a license plate recognition camera system.

A wreck ended the pursuit near the Cox Road Kingsgate Way intersection after the vehicle crashed and flipped. The 19-year-old was taken into custody and went to the hospital with minor injuries.

