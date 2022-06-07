West Chester officer resigns after investigation finds she did not report tip on missing man

Alexander Enslen disappeared early Jan. 31 while walking on Cincinnati-Dayton Road. Police said Enslen and his roommate took an Uber to a bar and Enslen left his wallet and cellphone at home. When he left, he started walking to an apartment on Lakeside Drive.

Police searched the wooded area surrounding the bar with dogs and aircraft, but nothing was found. Enslen’s body was found March 19 in a pond at the Union Station Apartments.