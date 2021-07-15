West Chester firefighters coping after string of tragedies, including triple fatal fire and murder-suicide

Last Friday, crews responded to a suicide in the parking lot of Frisch’s on Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

“Certainly it takes a toll especially when it just seems like here lately it’s just been one fatality after the next,” Fire Chief Rick Prinz said.

Prinz said as a chief he is concerned about the stress his people have been under dealing with these fatalities, so he enlisted the aid of Carmen Kuehn, a firefighter/paramedic on his staff who spearheaded a program about three years ago to help her peers deal with tough situations like these.

She said they will have peer support groups at each of the fire stations next week to help the staff.

“They’re going to give a presentation on self-care, things to watch out for, and your behavior and changes and possibly drinking or anger and things like that, and how to manage that,” she said.

Prinz said compounding the situation here, Capt. Dave Mainwaring has been deployed with Ohio Task Force One helping sift through the catastrophe in Surfside Fla. where the condominium building collapsed. He will be back on duty next week.

“I can’t imagine the horrors that he has witnessed that he is going to have to deal with the rest of his life,” Prinz said. “He’s coming back to work for us and that has an impact, not only on him but it has a trickledown effect on the people that he supervises and works with. And if he’s not happy or in a bad mood that just impacts the entire department.”

He said after seeing what his people were dealing with recently he knew he had to take action.

“I reached out to Carmen and said okay we’ve got to push the reset button here,” Prinz said. “Let’s get some people in here and let’s start this conversation so we can let people debrief and reset a little bit and get stuff off their chests that needs to be talked about and work through any issues.”

Kuehn said it used be like “pulling teeth” to get her peers to admit they need help and actually seek it. As a woman during her 32 years in service, it would have been crazy to show what would have been perceived as weakness. She said older firefighters like herself “we were taught to just suck it up.” Things have changed.

“A lot of times it’s us seeing signs in each other that is really helping,” she said. “Because guys aren’t going to go ‘you know what I don’t feel right, I need to talk to someone,’ the older guys. Now the younger guys with everything that’s been brought up recently, the younger kids in our generation they’re the first to reach out.”