Chief: 3 killed in West Chester fire were trapped, and the roof partially collapsed

Fire crews on scene of a deadly fire at the Princeton Crossing mobile home park. WCPO-TV PHOTO BY ADAM SCHRAND

Officials said most of the fire was in the back bedroom, and the roof partially collapsed. A wall also collapsed, but most of the home is intact.

Prinz said the township and state fire marshals and Butler County fire investigation team are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. He had no information on whether foul play might be involved.

“Each fire is separate, each fire is different, each fire has dependent factors and they’re all unique,” Prinz said about the investigation. “I can’t speculate on how long it will take, certainly there’s outside influences that effect how we determine the cause and origin. We’re waiting for the coroner to rule in.”

The past week has been difficult on the township’s first responders with Tuesday’s triple fatal fire, a murder-suicide incident involving an elderly couple, a fatal car crash and a couple of suicides, said Barb Wilson, the township’s director of public information and engagement.

“It’s kind of rough when you go into a career, and so many people when they enter the fire service, it’s about wanting to help people and save lives, and having that as your mission when you enter a career field, and then the helplessness to not be able to do that,” Wilson said. “Having that many cases at once has to be discouraging.”