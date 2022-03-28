journal-news logo
West Chester blaze displaces multiple residents

Multiple people were displaced after fire destroyed a ten-unit building at Union Station Apartments off of Fountains Blvd. Monday, March 28 in West Chester Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

News
Updated 2 minutes ago

Ten apartments were affected by a fire at a West Chester complex on Monday afternoon.

All people in the building at Union Station off Fountains Boulevard are safe. The fire that started around 4 p.m. spread to three floors. Large amounts of smoke billowed and could be seen on the nearby Interstate 75.

A dog died in the fire. Others were rescued.

All residents will have to be relocated. No other information was available Monday evening.

Journal-News content partner WCPO contributed to this report.

