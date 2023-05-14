West Chester bicentennial celebrated with 4 days of Founder’s Day events, food truck rally

The food truck event will be at West Chester Clock Tower and Square, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. Hometown favorite band Blessid Union of Souls will be a headline performer at the rally, which celebrates its 10th year.

A nighttime drone light show will cap off the evening after the concert.

The Union Centre Food Truck Rally will feature a variety of culinary delights, such as barbecue, chicken dinners, gyros, desserts and much more. There will also be vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available. Items are made to order.

With the proceeds going back into community organizations, the all-day celebration of food will feature more than 40 different food trucks. UCBMA has announced that the West Chester-Union Township Historical Society will be the 2023 beneficiary. For the latest updates, go to www.ucbma.com.

In addition, the West Chester Symphony Orchestra will move up the group’s Keehner Park patriotic concert and ice cream social to 7-9 p.m. June 3. Community members will be treated to complimentary ice cream during intermission. West Chester Symphony Orchestra performed the very first concert on the Keehner Park Amphitheater stage in 1997 and the orchestra returns to the park twice each summer to perform.

Saturday will be focused on what would be considered the oldest business center of the community in Olde West Chester. The Olde West Chester Founders Festival will run prior to the concert from 2-6 p.m. in the historic business district. There will be axe-throwing, pioneer games and more. The History Center will also host a grand opening event on Saturday.

There is no cost to attend the Founder’s Day events.

The National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting at 8070 Tylersville Road will host special “VOA Days” activities from noon-4 p.m. June 4. There will also be games on the front lawn and families may bring a picnic.

“The township is most excited about this opportunity to engage with our residents and to celebrate the complete diverse package that is West Chester,” Wilson said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

MORE DETAILS

Bicentennial events will be conducted throughout 2023. For a complete list go to WestChesterOH.org/Events. For more information about West Chester’s history, go to westchesteroh.org/200. The bicentennial hashtag is #WestChester200.