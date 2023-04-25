West Chester area of I-75 to see lane restrictions this week

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced minor finishing work on the West Chester Road bridge over Interstate 75 will require overnight lane restrictions on the interstate this week.
On Friday and Saturday, contractors for ODOT will stage a double-lane closure on I-75 south from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day. The closure will be from Cincinnati-Dayton Road to Union Centre Boulevard and traffic will be maintained.
If needed, backup dates will be Sunday and Monday.
For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.
