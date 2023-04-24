Culvert installation closes Butler County road this week

The BCEO is reporting that Woodsdale Road will close 1.6 miles north of Augspurger Road and 1.2 miles south of Kennel Road for a new culvert installation beginning Wednesday. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on April 28.

Detour: Eastbound Woodsdale Road traffic will detour north on Wayne Madison Road and east on Kennel Road. Westbound traffic will reverse this route.