Liberty Way closures: More happening in next several weeks

The BCEO announced various overnight ramp closures throughout the Liberty Way interchange construction zone, as well as lane closures on eastbound and westbound Ohio 129 beginning today and continuing for the next several weeks.

Crews will be milling asphalt and paving in a moving operation on the ramps, requiring temporary ramp closures. All lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. and ramp closures will begin at 10 p.m. Restrictions will be lifted by 6 a.m. each morning.