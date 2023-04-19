BreakingNews
Liberty Way closures: More happening in next several weeks
X

Liberty Way closures: More happening in next several weeks

News
By
47 minutes ago

Final touches to the huge Liberty Way reconfiguration are continuing and the Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced more lane and ramp closures starting tonight.

The BCEO announced various overnight ramp closures throughout the Liberty Way interchange construction zone, as well as lane closures on eastbound and westbound Ohio 129 beginning today and continuing for the next several weeks.

ExploreMajor road closure in Hanover Twp. happening soon

Crews will be milling asphalt and paving in a moving operation on the ramps, requiring temporary ramp closures. All lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. and ramp closures will begin at 10 p.m. Restrictions will be lifted by 6 a.m. each morning.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their nighttime commutes by checking the BCEO PROJECTS MAP and Facebook and Twitter @bceonews for daily closure details and possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

In Other News
1
Butler County deputies getting body cameras
2
Wine business to go in former Middletown Journal building
3
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill files lawsuit against insurer over...
4
Hamilton may not be the city of murals ― but it could be
5
It’s official: LA Rams coach, former Miami player will soon join famed...

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top