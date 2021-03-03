West Chester approves new ‘pocket park’ as final touch of huge road project

The massive $7.8 million Cincinnati Dayton Road project — mainly funded with federal funds — included widening the road to four lanes from West Chester Road to Interstate 75, new sidewalks and decorative lighting, five crosswalks, a bridge replacement and a bridge widening.

The project that was under the direction of Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens took about 18 months and was substantially complete in the fall of 2019. The project was tricky because they had to work around all the homes and businesses that line the road.

Barb Wilson, director of public information and engagement, said designing the park wasn’t without its challenges either and it was made possible only after Station Road was realigned and a building on the property was demolished.

“It is a small and challenging property that presented an opportunity‚” Wilson said. “The design had to address some elevation challenges and the utility pole support wires. It’s a small feature, but once completed will really change the look of the corridor.”

Wilson said they don’t have a concrete start or completion date yet, because construction could be complicated by the weather, the pandemic, equipment and supply factors, among other things.