West Chester approves another deal for large new Kroger Marketplace

The trustees voted unanimously Tuesday evening to approve the sale of the old Activity Center on Cox Road. The township and Kroger are expected to close on the deal within the next 104 days, officials said.

Trustee Mark Welch told the Journal-News a week ago that officials gave the grocery giant until 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 to accept a counteroffer that includes $200,000 guaranteed money on the $1.9 million purchase of the land that sits south of the current Kroger store.