West Chester approves another deal for large new Kroger Marketplace
West Chester approves another deal for large new Kroger Marketplace

29 minutes ago

West Chester Twp. trustees cleared the way for a giant Kroger Marketplace at Cox and Tylersville roads in a $1.9 million deal with a $200,000 guarantee against the grocery giant reneging again.

The trustees voted unanimously Tuesday evening to approve the sale of the old Activity Center on Cox Road. The township and Kroger are expected to close on the deal within the next 104 days, officials said.

Trustee Mark Welch told the Journal-News a week ago that officials gave the grocery giant until 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 to accept a counteroffer that includes $200,000 guaranteed money on the $1.9 million purchase of the land that sits south of the current Kroger store.

“We had countered Kroger’s offer and let them know that it was $200,000 hard, close in 90 days, no other conditions pretty much, gave them a deadline of 5 p.m.,” he said.

The Activity Center came into play after Community First Solutions stopped providing senior programming in 2019. Shortly after, the township agreed to sell the building for $1.8 million to Regency Centers for a giant Kroger Marketplace, but that turned out to be a two-year debacle.

Kroger hasn’t commented on the current offer or whether plans have changed, but the original plan called for a new 95,545-square-foot Kroger to replace the existing location along Tylersville Road. The grocery giant and retail center owners had bigger plans to build a 117,166-square-foot Marketplace if other pieces came together.

The previous deal was contingent on Regency Centers being able to acquire the Activity Center, the Providence Bible Fellowship church, a parcel from Chesterwood Village and easements and agreements with about 10 other property owners to complete the complicated deal. Kroger backed out of the deal at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

