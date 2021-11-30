Well-regarded hot-dog business may move into Rossville Flats

“We’re in talks with them, and they’re going to be going in right here on the corner, and they’re going to be the first drive-through hot dog place that will have a walk-up window, also,” Montgomery said. “It’s going to be a very cool concept.”

Rossville Flats, which will have 76 apartments and four street-level retail spaces, is scheduled to open in early 2023.

Papi Jochos is affiliated with Agave & Rye, the taco and cocktails restaurant with a location at Liberty Center that also plans to move to another property in Hamilton’s Main Street corridor, the former Ritzi Body Shop property at the southeast corner of Main and E streets.

Given that the restaurant was using only a 200-square-foot kitchen and the ventilation needs would have required “ventilation through the roof,” ... “We decided it was in our best interest to convert that space to our ‘Alibi Room,’ which offers special pour tequila, bourbon, and flights, as well as wines,” the company told the Journal-News.

“We will soon be offering our expanded Papi Menu as delivery only soon, while the plans for Hamilton are settled,” the company added. “We are all super excited.”

Papi Jochos Street Dogs & Cantina offers Mexican street hot dogs and upscale beverages.

