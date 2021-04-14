Well-known defense attorney, former Fairfield mayor dies at 72

That move brought national attention to the city, including from Entertainment Tonight.

While LeRoy, a defense attorney and public defender, was not big on formalities, Fairfield Mayor Steve Miller said helped Fairfield land Cincinnati Financial Corp. when it eventually relocated out of northern Hamilton County.

In the early 1980s, Cincinnati Financial begun to debate its relocation plans, and was to decide between Fairfield and northern Kentucky, Miller said.

“Don was mayor at the time and he was very instrumental in working with Cincinnati Financial and getting them to relocate to Fairfield,” said Miller, whose father, Jim Miller was a longtime executive with Cincinnati Financial and friend of LeRoy. “I think that speaks for itself.”

The company eventually relocated to Fairfield in 1986, after LeRoy left public life in order to spend more time with his family.

LeRoy grew up in the area. His father was a long-time educator in Fairfield. He married his second wife, Jo Ann Bateman, in December 2000 in Sage’s family room.

Miller said LeRoy was not only a “very humble” man, but also a “very sharp, smart guy.”

“He was a really good guy,” said Miller. “A true gentleman, and I really enjoyed our conversations.”

The family is planning a celebration of life on June 6 at Symmes Twp. Park, 116000 Lebanon Road. The time is to be determined.