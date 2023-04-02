X

Weekly guide to things to do in the area

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.

SUNDAY

  • Sorg Opera House Guided Tour, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 to 4:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

TUESDAY

  • Calling all Homeschoolers: Life in the Village, at Governor Bebb MetroPark Pioneer Village, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. Noon to 3 p.m. Registration required by today at yourmetroparks.net
  • Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents “MacBeth,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m.
  • Shinedown: The Revolutions Live Tour, at Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati. 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

  • Celebrating Self presents Local Stars of Reality TV, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

THURSDAY

  • Discovery on the Farm - Dandelion Wishes, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m.
  • City of Oxford Adult Egg Hunt, at Oxford Community Park, Basketball Courts, 6801 Fairfield Road, Oxford. 7 p.m., for ages 18 and older.
  • “Night” Egg Scramble, at OPRD, 6025 Fairfield Road, Oxford. 9:30 p.m., for children 4th-8th grade.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

  • First Baptist Church of Hamilton Easter Egg, at 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton. Egg hunt for children and adults with special needs will be held at 5:30 p.m. Community egg hunt will begin at 6 p.m.
  • Friday Night Lights Film Series: Everything Everywhere All At Once, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m.
  • Flashlight Egg Hunt, at Forest Run MetroPark, Wildlife Preserve Area, 1810 New London Road, Hamilton. 7 to 10 p.m. Register by Thursday at yourmetroparks.net.
  • Fitton Family Fridays presents The Legend of John Henry, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

  • Hope United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt, at 3642 Shaker Road, Franklin, 10 a.m. For children 2-10 years old.
  • Liberty Twp. Easter Egg Hunt, at Liberty Center, Liberty Twp., 10 a.m.
  • Trenton Community Easter Egg Hunt, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton, 10:15 a.m. For children 12 and under.
  • Egg Orienteering, at Forest Run MetroPark, Wildlife Preserve, 1810 Hamilton-New London Road, Hamilton, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
  • “Day” Egg Scramble, at Oxford Community Park, 6801 Fairfield Road. 11 a.m., for children through 3rd grade.
  • Markets at Pleasant Treasure Easter Egg-Stravaganza, at 4020 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, noon
  • Community Easter Egg Hunt, at Union Chapel Church, 8284 Keister Road, Madison Twp. Noon. Free lunch of hot dog and chips and a magic show performed by Brad Eickhoff.
  • Lindenwald Community Easter Trunk Hop, at Benninghofen Playground, Noyes and Van Hook avenues, 1 to 3 p.m. Kids will hop car to car with their baskets to collect their eggs.
  • West Chester Fire Dept. Easter Egg Hunt, at Keehner Park, 7411 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 1 p.m., for children 8 years and younger.
  • University Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt, at 4125 Riverview Ave., Middletown. 3 p.m., for children through 6th grade.

TUES., APRIL 11

  • Colligan History Project/Hamilton Community Foundation collaboration “The Worst Hard Time: The Untold Story of Those Who Survived the Great American Dust Bowl,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m. Presented by Timothy Egan.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

