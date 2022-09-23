Weekly guide: Things to do this weekend in Southwest Ohio

Autumn Birding, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8 to 9:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Pre-registration recommended by calling 513-867-5348.

Home Run for Warrior Homesteads 5K Run/Walk, at Armco Park, Ohio 741, Lebanon. 9 a.m. Runners will be timed, but families and walkers are welcome. Timingspot.com

Historical Days and Fall Gathering Festival at Preble County Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Liberty Twp. Fall Festival, at Liberty Park, 6757 Yankee Road. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music, inflatables, vendors, Touch-a-Truck area, and more.

Hispanic Heritage Festival & Expo, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Noon to 5 p.m. Enjoy crafts, performances, fun activities for the whole family and so much more.

Corn Stand Jam 2022, at RiversEdge, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 1 to 11 p.m. Bands include Rumpke Mountain Boys, The Inturns, CFG & Family, Josh Lawson & the Kokotto Comeback, and Frech & Co. Proceeds benefit Mental Health awareness.

Meditation and Mindfulness, at Miami University Hamilton Downtown, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.

Warren County Park District 2022 Fall Concert Series, at Landen-Deerfield Park, outdoor amphitheater, 2258 U.S. 22/3. Maineville. Community activities 4:30 to 7 p.m. Live music from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Jazz on the Square, at Governor’s Square Park, Central Ave. and S. Broad St., Middletown. 6 to 9 p.m. Free, www.downtownmiddletown.org

Hamilton Witches Market, around the Butler County Courthouse at Second and High streets, Hamilton. 7 to 10 p.m. Free

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum Annual Art Fair, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. www.pyramidhill.org

Germantown Pretzel Festival, in Veterans Memorial Park, 190 W. Warren St. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Lebanon Country Applefest, at Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $1 entry for anyone older than 12.

TUESDAY

The Music Cafe, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Current Events Roundtable, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Noon

THURSDAY-OCT. 2

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre presents Steel Magnolias, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., 513-737-PLAY

SEPT. 30

Magic Carpet Theatre: Robert Post: How to Survive Middle School, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. oxarts.org

The Cleverlys Return, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

