Weekly guide: Things to do this weekend in Southwest Ohio

TODAY
- Downtown Middletown Inc. 7th Annual Dog Day Downtown, in downtown Middletown in Governor’s Square. 5 to 8 p.m.
- Family Fun on the Hill presents Game Night on the Hill, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6:30 to 10 p.m. www.pyramidhill.org
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Performing Arts Academy Theatre will present “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Broadway Musical,” at 4400 Lewis St.
- Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, on Second and Third Streets, between Walnut and Elm Streets, downtown. Cincinnati. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 16-17, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 18
SATURDAY
- The Clean Sweep of the Great Miami, at various locations. 9 a.m. to noon. Register online at www.GreatMiamiRiverCleanUp.org.
- Liberty Twp. 4th Annual Heritage Day, at Dudley Park, 5591 Hankins Road, Liberty Twp. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be tours of the cabin, demonstrations and exhibits. Free. 513-678-8346
- Let’s Go Hiking - Mushroom Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
- Meditation and Mindfulness, at Miami University Hamilton Downtown, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- 2022 Heritage Festival and Parade, in downtown Mason. 3 to 10 p.m. imaginemason.org
- Signs of Life, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, Hamilton. riversedgelive.com
- Middletown Movies in the Park, Damon Park, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m., movie at 9 p.m.
- Night Fever, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- 10SoCo Concerts present Greg Chako, at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 8 p.m. Chako offers a performance of Latin-influenced music on the guitar.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Frontier Fair 2022, at Glendower Historic Mansion and Arboretum, Lebanon. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy storytelling, demonstrations and musical performances. Speak with historic characters, visit period vendors or the Native American encampment
- My Favorite Things Boutique Fall Fashion Show, at 1054 Central Ave., Middletown. 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Middletown Area Chapter of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library
- Preble County Pork Festival, at Preble County Fairgrounds, Eaton.
SUNDAY
- Deerfield Handmade Market Fall event, at Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin Simpson Road. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the-arts-alliance.org
TUESDAY
- Passport to Programming: National Parks Talk Series presents New River Gorge National Park, at Gardner-Harvey Library 014, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd., Middletown and on Zoom. 4:45 p.m.
- Entertainment 100 Years Ago, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
- Passport to Programming: Learn it at Lunch presents Orchids of the Eastern U.S., at Miami University Hamilton, Conservatory Classroom, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton and on Zoom. Noon. Free. Register to attend Zoom at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.
SEPT. 23
- Fitton Family Fridays presents Digging Up Dessa, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Glow Up, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. Attendees will enjoy desserts and drinks. There will be a hot air balloon glow, live music, dessert reception, and open bar with signature drink. www.pyramidhill.org
SEPT. 23-25
- Rise Up Performing Arts present “Descendants the Musical,” at Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield.
- Fairfield Footlighters present “And Then There Were None,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 513-867-5348
SEPT. 24
- Autumn Birding, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8 to 9:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Pre-registration recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
- Home Run for Warrior Homesteads 5K Run/Walk, at Armco Park, Ohio 741, Lebanon. 9 a.m. Runners will be timed, but families and walkers are welcome. Timingspot.com
- Liberty Twp. Fall Festival, at Liberty Park, 6757 Yankee Road. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music, inflatables, vendors, Touch-a-Truck area, and more.
- Hispanic Heritage Festival & Expo, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Noon to 5 p.m. Enjoy crafts, performances, fun activities for the whole family and so much more.
- Corn Stand Jam 2022, at RiversEdge, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 1 to 11 p.m. Bands include Rumpke Mountain Boys, The Inturns, CFG & Family, Josh Lawson & the Kokotto Comeback, and Frech & Co. Proceeds benefit Mental Health awareness.
- Meditation and Mindfulness, at Miami University Hamilton Downtown, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- Warren County Park District 2022 Fall Concert Series, at Landen-Deerfield Park, outdoor amphitheater, 2258 U.S. 22/3. Maineville. Community activities 4:30 to 7 p.m. Live music from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- Jazz on the Square, at Governor’s Square Park, Central Ave. and S. Broad St., Middletown. 6 to 9 p.m. Free, www.downtownmiddletown.org
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.
In Other News
1
Dog Day Downtown returns to Middletown for seventh year
2
Wife dies in Butler County motorcycle crash, her husband seriously...
3
Blood drive to be held at Fairfield’s Sacred Heart later this month
4
Citizenship and Democracy Week events set for three Miami University...
5
Fall events throughout the region
About the Author