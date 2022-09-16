Weekly guide: Things to do this weekend in Southwest Ohio

Combined Shape Caption

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It takes place on Second and Third streets and is the nation’s largest Oktoberfest, showcasing the area's rich German heritage. There will be more than 120 beers offered and more than 30 food vendors. There will also be live entertainment. Get information at https://oktoberfestzinzinnati.com. FILE PHOTO