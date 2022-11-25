Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. To see more or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Holiday Lights, at Bridgewater Falls Lifestyle Center, Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 7 to 9 p.m.
- 33 People, at The Windamere, 2 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. Admission $10.
NOV. 26
- 45th Annual Christmas in the Country, on Ohio 126, Shandon. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be free carriage rides, a train display, crafts and more.
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- The City of Middletown 15th Santa Parade kicks off at from MidPointe Library and concludes at Manchester Avenue. 4 p.m.
- Parade of Lights, at Village Green Park and Fairfield Community Arts Center, Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 to 8 p.m.
- Fred Bay Observatory open for viewing the night skies, at Hisey Park, 5443 Middletown Road, Oregonia. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Hotel California: the Original Eagles Tribute, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
NOV. 26-27
- St. Aloysius Church Christmas in the Country, at 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27. Country crafts and homemade food.
NOV. 27
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
NOV. 28
- Handel’s Messiah featuring Megan Moore, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
NOV. 29
- Albanian Discoveries: The Excavation of the Unknown Temple of Apollonia, in Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 6:30 p.m. Zoom and in person. Free. miamioh.edu
- DIY Holiday Decor at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, 501 Main St., Hamilton. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Create a holiday sign or door hanger. abby@creativeathomeart.com
NOV. 30
- Verity Traditions present “Strange, but True: Oddities from Middletown’s History,” at Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 6 p.m. Light meal is served at 5:45 p.m. for the first 60 attendees.
- Miami University Performing Arts Series presents Megan Moore, mezzo-soprano, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org
DEC. 1
- Learn it at Lunch - Does Prescribed Burning Help as Much as We Once Thought?, at Hamilton Conservatory, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. Noon.
- A Very Merry Takeover with the Naked Karate Girls, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6 to 9 p.m. Official lighting of The Square. Visits from Santa Claus and his reindeer friends.
- After Hours Wedding Show, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 6 to 9:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Sizzle!, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Join Tina Jones and Pastor Joe Kay along with local rap artists, singers and other performers as they present a program of gospel, comedy and motivation.
DEC. 2
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Miami Valley Klezmer Band. Free
- Regionals Exploration Day, Miami University Regionals’ Middletown Campus, 4200 N. University Blvd. 12:30-4:30 p.m. 513-785-3111
- Fitton Family Fridays presents A Seussified Christmas Carol, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
DEC. 2-3
- Hamilton Christkindlmarkt, at Butler County Fairgrounds, Hamilton. 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 3. Admission is $1 for ages 12 and older.
DEC. 2-4 AND DEC. 9-11
- Performing Arts Academy present “Elf - the Musical, Jr.,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com
DEC. 3
- Saturday with Santa, at Liberty Heights Church, 7904 Princeton Road, Liberty Twp. 8 to 10:30 a.m. Tickets must be purchased online at liberty-township.com.
- Breakfast with Santa, at Fairfield Civitan Club, 1381 Hunter Drive, Fairfield. 8 to 11 a.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for kids, which includes a picture with Santa. Proceeds benefit the Purple Monkey Project and Civitan Club.
- Oxford Holiday Festival, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be craft market 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., pictures with Santa noon to 2 p.m., and Kids Korner at art center. Carriage rides, music and Santa’s arrival at 5:30 p.m. by firetruck with the lighting of Oxford will be held Uptown, 2 E. High St.
- Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and Festival, in downtown Lebanon. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Entertainment and vendors will be along Mulberry and Mechanic Streets. Parades will be held at 1 and 7 p.m. lebanonchamber.org
- Christmas Craft Fair, at Countryside YMCA, 1699 Deerfield Road, Lebanon. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 2 p.m.
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
DEC. 4
- The 31st Annual Hamilton German Village Christmas Walk, in German Village Historical District. Noon to 5 p.m. There will be live music, face painters, horse drawn carriage rides, and vendors.
- Mason Dance Center Nutcracker Tea, at 600 Reading Road, Suite B, Mason. Choose either 1:30-3 p.m., or 3:30-5 p.m. Feature finger food, fun craft, meet the character experience and character reading of the Nutcracker Story. masondance.com
- Butler County Warbirds of Middletown presents 2nd annual Cookies with Santa, at Middletown Regional Airport, 2351 Wedekind Drive, Middletown. 2 p.m. Have cookies and hot chocolate with St. Nick. Santa’s elves will drop in from their parachutes about 2:30 p.m. Free
- “A Most Wonderful Christmas,” presented by the Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 2:30 p.m. Free. A visit from Santa and a free reception follows the concert. sosband.org
- South Main Candlelight Tour of Homes, Middletown. 3 to 8 p.m. Enjoy an inside look at some of the area’s most historic homes and buildings. thewindamere.ticketspice.com/south-main-candlelight-tour-of-homes
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
DEC. 6
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Music by the Forest Hills Bluegrass Band.
DEC. 7
- Celebrating Self presents Christmas Lunch with the Buckeye Santas, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
DEC. 8
- A Very Merry Takeover with music by Elf DJ, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6 to 9 p.m.
DEC. 8-11
- Inspiring Arts presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever the Musical.”
- Rise Up Performing Arts presents “Holiday Inn,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
DEC. 9
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
DEC. 9-10, AND DEC. 16-17
- Middletown Lyric Theatre presents “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org or call 513-425-7140
DEC. 10
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 2 p.m.
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Illuminate Hamilton, in downtown Hamilton. 5 to 9 p.m. Stroll the streets of downtown Hamilton by the warm glow of luminary light. Features a laser light show projected on the county courthouse.
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. Sing up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.
- Fitton Showstoppers presents A Motown Christmas, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
DEC. 11
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
DEC. 14
- SongFarmers, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session.
DEC. 15-18
- INNOVATheatre presents “Miracle on 34th Street,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
DEC. 16
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
DEC. 17
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 2 p.m.
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Hueston Woods State Park Drive-In Movie, at the beach, 6301 Park Office Road, College Corner. First movie starts at 5 p.m. Showing the Polar Express and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. There will be food trucks.
- Fred Bay Observatory open for viewing the night skies, at Hisey Park, 5443 Middletown Road, Oregonia. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
DEC. 18
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
DEC. 21
- Middletown Holiday Whopla Choir Off, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Sorg Opera House revitalization fund and Holiday Whopla fund. sorgoperahouse.org
DEC. 23
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
DEC. 27
- Music Café Finale, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. The final show after 23 years.
DEC. 30
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
DEC. 31
- Jazz & Cabaret present New Years Eve, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 8 p.m. fittoncenter.org
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.
