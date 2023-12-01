WEEKLY GUIDE: Things to do in the region

Fantastic Free Fridays, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium Miami University Middletown. 10 a.m. Madcap Puppets present “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”

Cincy Children’s Chats, at MidPointe Library Liberty, 7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234, Liberty Twp. 11:15 a.m. Geared for ages 2-5 years.

First Friday @ First Methodist Church Series, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Music by Harps of Grace.

Holiday Recipe Club, at MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. 1:30 p.m. Bring a dish and recipe for a holiday recipe swap.

Oxford Community Arts Center Free Movie Friday, at 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. Showing “The Holiday.”

Candlelit Voices: Chamber Singers and Choraliers, at Kumler Chapel, Miami University, Oxford. 7 p.m.

Fitton Family Fridays presents “Gingerbread Jamboree, River City Puppets,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

TODAY AND SATURDAY, DEC. 1-2

Oxford Holiday Festival, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 4:30-8:30 p.m. today and 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday. Business holiday walk and tree decorating contest today. Artisan craft market and activities for kids from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. Santa visits, carriage rides, music and other activities in the uptown area 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Hamilton’s Christkindlmarkt, at Butler County Fairgrounds, Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 2. Admission is $2 for ages 12 and older.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, DEC. 1-3

Performing Arts Academy presents “Snow Globe,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “All Wrapped Up For Christmas,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton.

TODAY, SATURDAY, AND DEC. 8-9

Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Nuncrakers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

St. John Christmas Craft Fair, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Twp. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Oxford Community Arts Center Holiday Fest, at 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

East Pole Extravaganza, at Fairfield East Elementary, 6711 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast available 9 a.m. to noon. Craft and vendor fair, and more. fairfieldcityschools.com

Holiday Shop, at Oxford United Methodist Church, 14 N. Poplar, Oxford. 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival, in downtown Lebanon. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Parades will be held at 1 and 7 p.m.

The Hamilton Santacon 1k Fun Run, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. Pre-race packet pick-up begins at 11 a.m. Race starts at noon. Wear your most creative Santa attire, and join the merry band of runners for a run through the heart of Hamilton. runsignup.com

Drop In Tour & Explore at the Art Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 2-4 p.m.

Wreath Building Workshop and Wine Tasting, at Liberty Farm Market, 5876 Princeton Road, Liberty Twp. 5-7 p.m. libertyfarmmarket.com

Butler Philharmonic Youth Orchestra presents “The Nutcracker,” at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd., Fairfield. 7 p.m. Suggested donation at the door is $5 per person or $20 per family

Holiday Pops: Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra with Canadian Brass, at Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, Dayton. 7:30 p.m.

Shoot’em Strait, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 9 p.m. lrhlive.com

SUNDAY, DEC. 3

Christmas at the Mansion, at Elisha Morgan Mansion, Gilbert Farms Park, 6181 Ross Road, Fairfield. 1-4 p.m.

Cookies with Santa & Mrs. Santa, at Butler County Warbirds Museum, 2351 Wedekind Drive, Middletown. 2 p.m. Santa’s elves will be dropping in from their parachutes. Free

Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band Holiday Concert presents “Viva Noel,” at Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 2:30 p.m. Free

TUESDAY, DEC. 5

Holiday Recipe Club, at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6:30 p.m. Bring a dish and recipe for a holiday recipe swap.

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by the Hop River Band.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6

American Sign Language Storytime with Lakota West, at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 11:15 a.m. All ages welcome.

Celebrating Self presents The Joy of Christmas, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

West Chester ▪ Liberty Chamber Alliance, in partnership with Liberty Center, present the Jingle Mingle, at the Foundry at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 4-7 p.m. Free

DEC. 7

Walk the Red Carpet Christmas Girls Night Out, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. petalsnwicks.com

DEC. 7-10

Rise Up Performing Arts present “White Christmas,” at the Sorg Opera House, Middletown. riseupperformingarts.com

DEC. 8

Sawyer Brown, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

DEC. 8-9

A Christmas Nightmare, at Dent Schoolhouse, 5963 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati. 6-10 p.m. dentschoolhouse.com

DEC. 9

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Ross Middle School Craft Show, at 3425 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross Twp. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Joy To The Wald, at Linden Elementary, 801 Hoadley Ave., Hamilton, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Visit Santa, face painting and more.

Holiday in the Highlands Home Tour, in the Highland Historic District, Middletown. VIP tour available 1-4 p.m. General admission tours 4-8 p.m. highlandshistoricdistrict.org

Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Open-mic program sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Program at 7:30 p.m.

Holiday Pops presented by Butler Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

Fitton Showstoppers present “A Motown & More Christmas,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

DEC. 10

Pioneer Christmas, at the Cabin in the Clearing at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 1-4 p.m.

Queen City Murder Mystery Company present “A Hallmark Christmas Murder Mystery” at Basil 1791, 241 High St, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m.

DEC. 12

Magic of Christmas, at MidPointe Library Monroe, 1 Tennessee Ave., Monroe. 1:30 p.m. Join Santa for storytime and pictures.

DEC. 13

American Sign Language Storytime with Lakota West, at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 11:15 a.m. All ages welcome.

Learn It at Lunch, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon, MiamiOH.edu

SongFarmers, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. An acoustic jam session.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.