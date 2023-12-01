WEEKLY GUIDE: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY, DEC. 1
- Fantastic Free Fridays, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium Miami University Middletown. 10 a.m. Madcap Puppets present “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”
- Cincy Children’s Chats, at MidPointe Library Liberty, 7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234, Liberty Twp. 11:15 a.m. Geared for ages 2-5 years.
- First Friday @ First Methodist Church Series, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Music by Harps of Grace.
- Holiday Recipe Club, at MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. 1:30 p.m. Bring a dish and recipe for a holiday recipe swap.
- Oxford Community Arts Center Free Movie Friday, at 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. Showing “The Holiday.”
- Candlelit Voices: Chamber Singers and Choraliers, at Kumler Chapel, Miami University, Oxford. 7 p.m.
- Fitton Family Fridays presents “Gingerbread Jamboree, River City Puppets,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
TODAY AND SATURDAY, DEC. 1-2
- Oxford Holiday Festival, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 4:30-8:30 p.m. today and 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday. Business holiday walk and tree decorating contest today. Artisan craft market and activities for kids from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. Santa visits, carriage rides, music and other activities in the uptown area 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Hamilton’s Christkindlmarkt, at Butler County Fairgrounds, Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 2. Admission is $2 for ages 12 and older.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, DEC. 1-3
- Performing Arts Academy presents “Snow Globe,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com
- Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “All Wrapped Up For Christmas,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton.
TODAY, SATURDAY, AND DEC. 8-9
- Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Nuncrakers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org
SATURDAY, DEC. 2
- St. John Christmas Craft Fair, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Twp. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Oxford Community Arts Center Holiday Fest, at 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.
- East Pole Extravaganza, at Fairfield East Elementary, 6711 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast available 9 a.m. to noon. Craft and vendor fair, and more. fairfieldcityschools.com
- Holiday Shop, at Oxford United Methodist Church, 14 N. Poplar, Oxford. 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival, in downtown Lebanon. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Parades will be held at 1 and 7 p.m.
- The Hamilton Santacon 1k Fun Run, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. Pre-race packet pick-up begins at 11 a.m. Race starts at noon. Wear your most creative Santa attire, and join the merry band of runners for a run through the heart of Hamilton. runsignup.com
- Drop In Tour & Explore at the Art Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 2-4 p.m.
- Wreath Building Workshop and Wine Tasting, at Liberty Farm Market, 5876 Princeton Road, Liberty Twp. 5-7 p.m. libertyfarmmarket.com
- Butler Philharmonic Youth Orchestra presents “The Nutcracker,” at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd., Fairfield. 7 p.m. Suggested donation at the door is $5 per person or $20 per family
- Holiday Pops: Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra with Canadian Brass, at Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, Dayton. 7:30 p.m.
- Shoot’em Strait, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 9 p.m. lrhlive.com
SUNDAY, DEC. 3
- Christmas at the Mansion, at Elisha Morgan Mansion, Gilbert Farms Park, 6181 Ross Road, Fairfield. 1-4 p.m.
- Cookies with Santa & Mrs. Santa, at Butler County Warbirds Museum, 2351 Wedekind Drive, Middletown. 2 p.m. Santa’s elves will be dropping in from their parachutes. Free
- Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band Holiday Concert presents “Viva Noel,” at Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 2:30 p.m. Free
TUESDAY, DEC. 5
- Holiday Recipe Club, at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6:30 p.m. Bring a dish and recipe for a holiday recipe swap.
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by the Hop River Band.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6
- American Sign Language Storytime with Lakota West, at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 11:15 a.m. All ages welcome.
- Celebrating Self presents The Joy of Christmas, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
- West Chester ▪ Liberty Chamber Alliance, in partnership with Liberty Center, present the Jingle Mingle, at the Foundry at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 4-7 p.m. Free
DEC. 7
- Walk the Red Carpet Christmas Girls Night Out, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. petalsnwicks.com
DEC. 7-10
- Rise Up Performing Arts present “White Christmas,” at the Sorg Opera House, Middletown. riseupperformingarts.com
DEC. 8
- Sawyer Brown, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
DEC. 8-9
- A Christmas Nightmare, at Dent Schoolhouse, 5963 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati. 6-10 p.m. dentschoolhouse.com
DEC. 9
- Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.
- Ross Middle School Craft Show, at 3425 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross Twp. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Joy To The Wald, at Linden Elementary, 801 Hoadley Ave., Hamilton, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Visit Santa, face painting and more.
- Holiday in the Highlands Home Tour, in the Highland Historic District, Middletown. VIP tour available 1-4 p.m. General admission tours 4-8 p.m. highlandshistoricdistrict.org
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Open-mic program sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. Program at 7:30 p.m.
- Holiday Pops presented by Butler Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events
- Fitton Showstoppers present “A Motown & More Christmas,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
DEC. 10
- Pioneer Christmas, at the Cabin in the Clearing at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 1-4 p.m.
- Queen City Murder Mystery Company present “A Hallmark Christmas Murder Mystery” at Basil 1791, 241 High St, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m.
DEC. 12
- Magic of Christmas, at MidPointe Library Monroe, 1 Tennessee Ave., Monroe. 1:30 p.m. Join Santa for storytime and pictures.
DEC. 13
- American Sign Language Storytime with Lakota West, at MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 11:15 a.m. All ages welcome.
- Learn It at Lunch, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon, MiamiOH.edu
- SongFarmers, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. An acoustic jam session.
