Weekly guide: Things to do in the area this weekend

Tick, Tick, Boom!/The Last Five Years, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

The Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market, at Duke Energy Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. cincinnatiholidaymarket.com

TODAY THROUGH JAN. 2, 2023

Coney Island’s Nights of Lights, at 6201 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati. Experience more than one million lights synchronized to holiday music. coneyislandpark.com

SATURDAY

Lindenwald Kiwanis Club of Hamilton/Fairfield Harvest Pancake Breakfast, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd., Fairfield. 8 a.m. to noon

Oxford Empty Bowl, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Let’s Give Thanks” Family Fall Festival, at I-75 Pierson Automotive, 3456 S. Dixie Hwy., Middletown. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be bounce houses, petting zoo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and live music by Chris Lucas. Admission is free.

Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.

Butler County Meat Goat Association Rafflemania, at OSU Extension, Butler County, 1802 Princeton Road, Hamilton. Seating and preview starts at 6:15 p.m. Bidding paddles are $2.

Jungle Jim’s International Wine Festival, at Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 7 to 10 p.m. junglejims.com.

Creative Convergence, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for this open-mic performance begins at 7 p.m. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Fitton Showstoppers presents 90 Lies an Hour, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Lakota East Arts & Crafts Show, at Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $2.

NOV. 14

Faculty Recital: Thomas George Caracas Garcia, guitars, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org

NOV. 15

Miami University Performing Arts Series presents Dali Quartet, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org

NOV. 16

“Virtual Reality: Is it Just Another Game or a New Perspective on Engineering and Technology?” at Johnston Hall, 4200 N. University Blvd., Miami University Regionals’ Middletown Campus. 7 p.m. A free public event, and an RSVP is encouraged at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

NOV. 17-20

Badin Theatre presents “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” at 571 New London Road. The curtain rises at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20. BadinHS.org

NOV. 18-20

Springboro’s annual Christmas Festival, at Rotary Park, Springboro. Tree lighting ceremony kicks off the festivities at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 18 at Rotary Park. Santa’s Parade begins at noon Nov. 19. The festival concludes at 5 p.m. Nov. 20.

Fairfield Footlighters present “Good People,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

NOV. 19

Let’s Go Hiking - Healthy Hikers, at Waterworks Park, 5133 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Set a personal best or take a leisurely stroll to take in the nature along the trail.

Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.

NOV. 20

Hanover Reserve Craft Show, at 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission. Donations of canned goods or nonperishable items will accepted.

Miami University Symphony Orchestra, at Hall Auditorium, Oxford. 3 p.m. Free and open to the public.

NOV. 22

The Music Cafe, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

NOV. 25

Holiday Lights, at Bridgewater Falls Lifestyle Center, Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 7 to 9 p.m.

NOV. 26

Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 2 p.m.

Parade of Lights, at Village Green Park and Fairfield Community Arts Center, Wessel Road, Fairfield. 6 to 8 p.m.

NOV. 28

Handel’s Messiah featuring Megan Moore, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

NOV. 30

Miami University Performing Arts Series presents Megan Moore, mezzo-soprano, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org

DEC. 2

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Music by Miami Valley Klezmer Band. Free

Regionals Exploration Day, Miami University Regionals’ Middletown Campus, 4200 N. University Blvd. 12:30-4:30 p.m. 513-785-3111

Fitton Family Fridays presents A Seussified Christmas Carol, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.