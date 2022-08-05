Weekly guide: Things to do in Southwest Ohio

Combined Shape Caption

Festival goers will enjoy wine tastings, food and music at the Annual Hanover Winery Festival today and Saturday. Patrons must be 21 and older and should bring a lawn chair to ensure seating. Live music, food trucks on site, vendors and more. The cost to enter is $5; parking is free. The winery is located at 2165 Morman Road in Hanover Twp. Friday's live music features The White Brothers, with 2014 "American Idol" contestant and Trenton native Jared White. For more details go to hanoverwinery.com. CONTRIBUTED