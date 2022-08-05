Weekly guide: Things to do in Southwest Ohio

The following is a list of events happening throughout the region. To submit an activity for the Journal-News to consider publishing, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Touch A Truck, at Ikea, 9500 Ikea Way, West Chester Twp. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sensory-friendly experience, no lights or horns, held from 10 to 11 a.m.
- Red Brick Fridays, in Uptown Oxford. 6 to 10 p.m. There will be a dog show, music, games and more. cityofoxford.org
- Oxford Community Arts Center Outdoor Summer Movies, at Oxford Community Arts Center,10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Movie begins at dusk. Showing “Sing 2.”
- Joint exhibit opening for Broken Nature & The Drawing In-between, 6 to 8 p.m. Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Event in the contemporary gallery space. pyramidhill.org/exhibitionopenings2022
TODAY AND SATURDAY
- Annual Hanover Winery Festival, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, 2165 Morman Road, Hamilton. Adults 21 and older only. $5 to enter, free parking, must bring a lounge char to ensure seating. hanoverwinery.com
- Lebanon Blues Festival, in downtown Lebanon. 6 to 10 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. lebanonbluesfestival.com
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- St. John the Evangelist Family Festival, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Twp. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
- Performing Arts Academy present “Willy Wonka, Jr.”, at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, 513-594-7242
- Inspiring Arts Productions present “Bye Bye Birdie,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton, InspiringArtsProductions.com
- Annual 127 sale, Friday, Saturday and Sunday alone U.S. 127 in multiple cities and townships. Spans 690 miles from Gadsden, Ala. to Addison, Mich.
SATURDAY
- Red Brick Reunion Porsche Car Show, High Street, Oxford. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jared’s Jam with Spafford and Karina Rykman, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. riversedgelive.com
- Jungle Jim’s Fizzz Fest, noon to 5 p.m., The Oscar Station at Jungle Jim’s, 8871 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield. This is a non-alcoholic event with unlimited samples of all things hydration, soda, water, energy and more. All ages are welcome, event is free. Live music, food trucks and games. The monorail will be running, weather-permitting. junglejims.com/fizzz
SUNDAY
- St. Aloysius Summer Festival, Classic Car Cruise-In and Chicken Dinner, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 3 to 5 p.m. All talent levels are welcome to join, rain or shine. westchesteroh.org
- Canvas rug painting with local artist Chrissy Collopy, Hueston Woods Pioneer Farm, 6924 Broad Road, Oxford. Guests (all ages, families welcome) may attend from noon to 4 p.m. to paint a small rug. Supplies limited; first-come, first serve. Funded with a grant from the Butler Rural Community Connection program.
WEDNESDAY
- SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session open to beginners to seasoned pickers and performers.
- MetroParks 2022 Hump Day Concert, at Voice of America, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Free. Park permit required. Pre-show activities from 6-7 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
THURSDAY
- “The Takeover,” at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m., free, westchesteroH.org
- Uptown Music Concert with the United States Air Force Band: Flight One, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free.
- The Remains Concert at Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin Simpson Road, Deerfield Twp. 7 p.m.
- Country musician Brady Seals performs at Village Green in Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
AUG. 12
- Union Centre Food Truck Rally, at the Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Second Friday Outdoor Concert, at Oxford Community Art Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6 p.m.
- Family Fun on the Hill presents Meteor Night, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. 8 p.m. to midnight. Observe a meteor shower and watch a space-themed movie. pyramidhill.org
AUG. 12-14
- Sacred Heart Festival, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield. 6 p.m. to midnight Aug. 12, 5 p.m. to midnight Aug. 13, 3 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14.
AUG. 13
- Butler County Historical Society Multigenerational Summer Programs, at 327 N. Second St., Hamilton. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Autographs will teach people about signatures and words of wisdom collected by people. Collect signatures from famous Butler Countians.
- Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, Second and Dayton streets, Hamilton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Harmony 2022, at United Methodist Church, 6315 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. 5 p.m. cincinnati.aidindia.org
- Middletown Movies in the Park, downtown, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m., movie at 9 p.m. Showing “Sing 2.”
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
- Keehner Park Concert, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Music by Hauer Swing Band. Free
- 2022 Summer Movies in the Park, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. 7:45 p.m. Showing “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”
- Back to School Block Party, 1131 Central Ave., Middletown (YMCA parking lot). 5:30-7:30 p.m. People may receive free school supplies from The Coalition for a Healthy Middletown and the Blessing Free Store and other businesses. Music, food trucks and more. (SOLD OUT)
AUG. 17
- Butler County Historical Society Presents: Ohio Trivia, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
AUG. 18
- “The Takeover,” at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m., free, westchesteroh.org
- Sounds At Sunset summer concert, Sunset Park, Middletown. The concerts are family-friendly, all ages welcome.
- Uptown Music Concert, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free.
AUG. 19
- Fitton Center Season Launch: Summer Party, at 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 5 to 9 p.m.
AUG. 20
- Hops in the Hangar, at the Middletown Regional Airport, 1701 Run Way. 4 to 9 p.m. hopsinthehangar.com
- Keehner Park Concert, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Music by Missing Pieces Band. Free
AUG. 23
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s Shakespeare in the Park Tour presents “Twelfth Night,” at the Oxford Community Arts Center, Outdoor Pavilion, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m. Free
AUG. 25
- Current Events Roundtable, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Noon Bring your lunch and thoughts to this gathering at noon each month.
- Uptown Music Concert, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free
AUG. 27
- Hamilpalooza 2022, Marketplace of Butler County, on the streets around Marcum Park, downtown Hamilton. Noon to 6 p.m. www.Hamilton-Ohio.com
- Jazz on the Square, at Governor’s Square Park, Central Ave. and S. Broad St., Middletown. 6 to 9 p.m. Free, www.downtownmiddletown.org
- Keehner Park Concert, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Music by Sound Body Jazz Orchestra. Free
