Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

News
By
47 minutes ago
X

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.

TODAY

  • First Friday @ First Methodist Church, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Music by Milt Goedde. Free
  • Thunder Friday, at Hueston Woods Lodge, 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner. 5-10 p.m. Admission is free. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.
  • LDNL and DJ Hubbs (Scott Hubbard), at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY

  • Taps, Tastes and Tunes Festival, at National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, West Chester Twp. Parking will be available nearby at the Athletic Field Complex and UC Health/West Chester Hospital Fieldhouse at VOA Park, 7850 VOA Park Drive. westchesteroh.org

SATURDAY

  • Jazzercise, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome and may register on-site.
  • Dogs & Doughnuts at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org
  • ‘Sip by Sip’ winetasting series, at The Cooking School at Jungle Jim’s, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 1-3 p.m. junglejims.com
  • Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.
  • Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience and Laura Bryna, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
  • Hamilton Joes vs. Michigan Monarchs, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

  • Oxford Museum Association present Pioneer Crafts, at Doty Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. Noon to 4 p.m. A crafting day at the Hueston Woods Pioneer Farm with candle dipping and pocket doll crafting. Free.

SUNDAY

  • Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 3-5 p.m. All talent levels are welcome to join. westchesteroh.org
  • Old-Fashioned Independence Day Fireworks, at 7693 Swartsel Road, Eaton. 4-11 p.m. This event is $15 and will feature fireworks, live music, games and food trucks.

TUESDAY

  • Madcap Puppets present “Down on the Funny Farm,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 1 p.m. fairfield-city.org

WEDNESDAY

  • Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free
  • SongFarmers, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session open to beginners as well as seasoned pickers.
  • Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

THURSDAY THROUGH JULY 13

  • Hamilton County Community Fair, at Stricker’s Grove, 11490 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. hccfair.com

JULY 11

  • Sounds at Sunset, at Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by Visitor and Crown Watts. Parking available at 2701 Central Ave.
  • The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free
  • Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
  • Movies in the Park, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. Food truck and activities start at 6 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Showing “Retro Night: Back to the Future.”
  • Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Music by Linus Tate.

JULY 12

  • Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. For children ages 5-12. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org
  • Fridays by the Lake, at Marsh Lake, 6440 River Road, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Acoustic music, food trucks and beer.
  • Red Brick Fridays present Beach Staycation, at Oxford Uptown Parks, High and Main Streets. 6-10 p.m.
  • Movies in the Park, at Goldman Park, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

JULY 13

  • Oxford Ox Trot, at Leonard Howell Park, 5200 Bonham Road, Oxford. 8 a.m. to noon. A 5k run, music, food trucks, and more. runsignup.com
  • Jazzercise, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome and may register on-site.
  • Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Family Fun on the Hill at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. pyramidhill.org
  • Creeking in the Parks, meet behind the Fairfield Family YMCA, 5220 Bibury Road. 10 a.m. Free and open to all ages.
  • Sts. Constantine & Helen GreekFest, at 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • The 30th Annual Cincy Blues Fest, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2:30-10 p.m. Musicians include Blues In the Schools Band, I Dig Pig, Vudu Childe, Ben Levin Piano with Candice Ivory and Sonny Hill, Altered Five Blues Band, Lil’ Ed & The Blue Imperials, and Noah Wotherspoon. cincyblues.org.
  • Jared’s Jam, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 5 p.m. Free
  • Shakespeare in the Park presents “Hamlet,” at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic. Free
  • Tri-State Wrestling Live, at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. tristatewrestlingonline.com
  • Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

JULY 16

  • Community Conversations: Transgender Rights, Discriminatory Legislation and Policy, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 6 p.m.

JULY 17

  • Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com
  • Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free

JULY 18

  • Creative Arts in the Park, at Fort Liberty Playland, Shelter 1, 6845 Van Gorden Road, Liberty Twp. 10-11:30 a.m. Come anytime during the time to participate in the activity.
  • The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free
  • Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
  • Foreigners Journey and Dravin & Ravens, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
  • Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.
  • Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. The Eagles Project
  • Hamilton Joes vs. Lima Locos, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
Jared’s Jam will return to RiversEdge on July 13
2
Rare ‘bridge’ contract helps Lakota school leaders in transition
3
Woman rescued from Great Miami River in Middletown
4
Fourth of July events today throughout county
5
Hamilton railroad station considered for listing on Historic Places...

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top