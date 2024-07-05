Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- First Friday @ First Methodist Church, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Music by Milt Goedde. Free
- Thunder Friday, at Hueston Woods Lodge, 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner. 5-10 p.m. Admission is free. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.
- LDNL and DJ Hubbs (Scott Hubbard), at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY
- Taps, Tastes and Tunes Festival, at National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, West Chester Twp. Parking will be available nearby at the Athletic Field Complex and UC Health/West Chester Hospital Fieldhouse at VOA Park, 7850 VOA Park Drive. westchesteroh.org
SATURDAY
- Jazzercise, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome and may register on-site.
- Dogs & Doughnuts at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org
- ‘Sip by Sip’ winetasting series, at The Cooking School at Jungle Jim’s, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 1-3 p.m. junglejims.com
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.
- Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience and Laura Bryna, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
- Hamilton Joes vs. Michigan Monarchs, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Oxford Museum Association present Pioneer Crafts, at Doty Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. Noon to 4 p.m. A crafting day at the Hueston Woods Pioneer Farm with candle dipping and pocket doll crafting. Free.
SUNDAY
- Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 3-5 p.m. All talent levels are welcome to join. westchesteroh.org
- Old-Fashioned Independence Day Fireworks, at 7693 Swartsel Road, Eaton. 4-11 p.m. This event is $15 and will feature fireworks, live music, games and food trucks.
TUESDAY
- Madcap Puppets present “Down on the Funny Farm,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 1 p.m. fairfield-city.org
WEDNESDAY
- Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free
- SongFarmers, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session open to beginners as well as seasoned pickers.
- Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com
THURSDAY THROUGH JULY 13
- Hamilton County Community Fair, at Stricker’s Grove, 11490 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. hccfair.com
JULY 11
- Sounds at Sunset, at Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by Visitor and Crown Watts. Parking available at 2701 Central Ave.
- The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free
- Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Movies in the Park, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. Food truck and activities start at 6 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Showing “Retro Night: Back to the Future.”
- Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Music by Linus Tate.
JULY 12
- Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. For children ages 5-12. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Fridays by the Lake, at Marsh Lake, 6440 River Road, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Acoustic music, food trucks and beer.
- Red Brick Fridays present Beach Staycation, at Oxford Uptown Parks, High and Main Streets. 6-10 p.m.
- Movies in the Park, at Goldman Park, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”
JULY 13
- Oxford Ox Trot, at Leonard Howell Park, 5200 Bonham Road, Oxford. 8 a.m. to noon. A 5k run, music, food trucks, and more. runsignup.com
- Jazzercise, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome and may register on-site.
- Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Family Fun on the Hill at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Creeking in the Parks, meet behind the Fairfield Family YMCA, 5220 Bibury Road. 10 a.m. Free and open to all ages.
- Sts. Constantine & Helen GreekFest, at 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
- The 30th Annual Cincy Blues Fest, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2:30-10 p.m. Musicians include Blues In the Schools Band, I Dig Pig, Vudu Childe, Ben Levin Piano with Candice Ivory and Sonny Hill, Altered Five Blues Band, Lil’ Ed & The Blue Imperials, and Noah Wotherspoon. cincyblues.org.
- Jared’s Jam, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 5 p.m. Free
- Shakespeare in the Park presents “Hamlet,” at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic. Free
- Tri-State Wrestling Live, at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. tristatewrestlingonline.com
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.
JULY 16
- Community Conversations: Transgender Rights, Discriminatory Legislation and Policy, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 6 p.m.
JULY 17
- Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com
- Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free
JULY 18
- Creative Arts in the Park, at Fort Liberty Playland, Shelter 1, 6845 Van Gorden Road, Liberty Twp. 10-11:30 a.m. Come anytime during the time to participate in the activity.
- The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free
- Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Foreigners Journey and Dravin & Ravens, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
- Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.
- Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. The Eagles Project
- Hamilton Joes vs. Lima Locos, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News.
