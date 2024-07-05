Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

First Friday @ First Methodist Church, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Music by Milt Goedde. Free

Thunder Friday, at Hueston Woods Lodge, 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner. 5-10 p.m. Admission is free. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

LDNL and DJ Hubbs (Scott Hubbard), at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY

Taps, Tastes and Tunes Festival, at National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, West Chester Twp. Parking will be available nearby at the Athletic Field Complex and UC Health/West Chester Hospital Fieldhouse at VOA Park, 7850 VOA Park Drive. westchesteroh.org

SATURDAY

Jazzercise, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome and may register on-site.

Dogs & Doughnuts at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org

‘Sip by Sip’ winetasting series, at The Cooking School at Jungle Jim’s, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 1-3 p.m. junglejims.com

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience and Laura Bryna, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Hamilton Joes vs. Michigan Monarchs, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Oxford Museum Association present Pioneer Crafts, at Doty Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. Noon to 4 p.m. A crafting day at the Hueston Woods Pioneer Farm with candle dipping and pocket doll crafting. Free.

SUNDAY

Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 3-5 p.m. All talent levels are welcome to join. westchesteroh.org

Old-Fashioned Independence Day Fireworks, at 7693 Swartsel Road, Eaton. 4-11 p.m. This event is $15 and will feature fireworks, live music, games and food trucks.

TUESDAY

Madcap Puppets present “Down on the Funny Farm,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 1 p.m. fairfield-city.org

WEDNESDAY

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free

SongFarmers, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session open to beginners as well as seasoned pickers.

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

THURSDAY THROUGH JULY 13

Hamilton County Community Fair, at Stricker’s Grove, 11490 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. hccfair.com

JULY 11

Sounds at Sunset, at Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by Visitor and Crown Watts. Parking available at 2701 Central Ave.

The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free

Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Movies in the Park, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. Food truck and activities start at 6 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Showing “Retro Night: Back to the Future.”

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m. Music by Linus Tate.

JULY 12

Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. For children ages 5-12. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Fridays by the Lake, at Marsh Lake, 6440 River Road, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Acoustic music, food trucks and beer.

Red Brick Fridays present Beach Staycation, at Oxford Uptown Parks, High and Main Streets. 6-10 p.m.

Movies in the Park, at Goldman Park, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

JULY 13

Oxford Ox Trot, at Leonard Howell Park, 5200 Bonham Road, Oxford. 8 a.m. to noon. A 5k run, music, food trucks, and more. runsignup.com

Jazzercise, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome and may register on-site.

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Family Fun on the Hill at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Creeking in the Parks, meet behind the Fairfield Family YMCA, 5220 Bibury Road. 10 a.m. Free and open to all ages.

Sts. Constantine & Helen GreekFest, at 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

The 30th Annual Cincy Blues Fest, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2:30-10 p.m. Musicians include Blues In the Schools Band, I Dig Pig, Vudu Childe, Ben Levin Piano with Candice Ivory and Sonny Hill, Altered Five Blues Band, Lil’ Ed & The Blue Imperials, and Noah Wotherspoon. cincyblues.org.

Jared’s Jam, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 5 p.m. Free

Shakespeare in the Park presents “Hamlet,” at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic. Free

Tri-State Wrestling Live, at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. tristatewrestlingonline.com

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

JULY 16

Community Conversations: Transgender Rights, Discriminatory Legislation and Policy, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 6 p.m.

JULY 17

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free

JULY 18

Creative Arts in the Park, at Fort Liberty Playland, Shelter 1, 6845 Van Gorden Road, Liberty Twp. 10-11:30 a.m. Come anytime during the time to participate in the activity.

The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free

Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Foreigners Journey and Dravin & Ravens, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. The Eagles Project

Hamilton Joes vs. Lima Locos, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com

