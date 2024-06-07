Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

Union Centre Food Truck Rally, at 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. ucbma.com

First Friday @ First Methodist Concert Series,120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon, feature the progressive bluegrass band “My Brother’s Keeper,” free, 513-423-4629

Freedom Summer Program, behind Kumler Chapel, 650 Western College Drive, Oxford. 4 p.m. Isabella Obradovich ‘26 will share her artwork and the Finding Freedom Summer Traveling Exhibit will be displayed.

Music in Mason, at Mason Downtown Plaza, Mason. 6 p.m. Music by Denim Deluxe, and Danny Frazier Band.

Movies in the Park, at Douglass Park, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

Maggie Rose and Crowe Boys, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Oxford Outdoor Movies, at Oxford Community Arts Center, Pavilion, 10 S. College Ave. Movie begins at dusk. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Showing “The NeverEnding Story.”

SATURDAY

Yoga in the Park, at Uptown Pavilion, Oxford. 9 a.m. Bring your mat.

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Annual Strawberry Festival, in Shandon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. shandonchurch.com

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Butler County Historical Society Multi-Generational Program “All in a Day’s Work,” at 327 N. 2nd St. Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feature old time household chores and their related gadgets such as laundry, making butter, and other old time activities. Free, bchistoricalsociety.com

Family Fun on the Hill at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Monarch Fest 2024, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7393 Dimmick Road, West Chester Twp. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Kids’ activities, plant sale, live music and more. 513-777-4370

Red Brick Miami Fest- Alumni Weekend, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 4:30-10 p.m.

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Charm at the Farm, at 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon. Saturday early bird hours are 9-11:30 a.m. General admission is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. charmatthefarm.com

Hueston Woods Arts and Crafts Fair, at the Pioneer Farm, 6934 Brown Road, Oxford. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adults $5, or $10 per car. Proceeds go to the preservation and educational outreach of the Oxford Museum Association.

SUNDAY

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY

The Street Project, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 6 p.m. The story about humanity’s relationship to the streets and the global citizen-led fight to make communities safer. Presented by Fairfield Lane Libraries. 513-867-5348

WEDNESDAY

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. 6-7 p.m. Free for the whole family. fairfield-city.org

SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session for all levels.

THURSDAY

Sounds at Sunset, at Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by Dee Marie & The Demolition, and Mike Wade & the Nasty Brass Band. Parking available at 2701 Central Ave.

The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free

Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Movies in the Park, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. Food truck and activities start at 6 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Showing “Lightyear.”

Eddie 9V and CFG & The Family, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting lecture series, at 8070 Tylersville Road. 7 p.m. “Journalism: The Oxygen of Democracy. ” Featured speaker is Steve Herman. Free but RSVP required. voamuseum.org

Featured speaker is Steve Herman. Free but RSVP required. voamuseum.org The Ultimate Elvis Show, with Tyler Christopher, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org

JUNE 14

Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. For children ages 5-12. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Fridays by the Lake Concert Series, at Marsh Lake, 6440 River Road, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Acoustic music, food trucks and beer

JUNE 14-15

Jungle Jim’s International Craft Beer Festival, at The Oscar Station, Fairfield. Early admission at 6:30 p.m. General admission at 7:30 p.m. junglejims.com

JUNE 15

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Fishing Derby at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. to noon. pyramidhill.org

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

JUNE 15-16

Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club 63rd Annual Flying Circus Airshow, at Butler County Regional Airport, 2820 E. Airport Drive, Hamilton. Noon to 3:30 p.m.

JUNE 19

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. 6-7 p.m. Free for the whole family. fairfield-city.org

JUNE 20

The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free

Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Proxima Parada and Happy Landing, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Fooz Fighters

JUNE 21

Story Time for Littles at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Listen, move, play and create at an art and nature story time for children four and under. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org

JUNE 22

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

JUNE 26

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. 6-7 p.m. Free for the whole family. fairfield-city.org

JUNE 27

Sounds at Sunset, at Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by Guilty Pleasure and DRIVE. Parking available at 2701 Central Ave.

The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free

Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Movies in the Park, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. Food truck and activities start at 6 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Showing “DC League of Super-Pets.”

Frank White Experience - Tribute to Notorious B.I.G. and Jason Leech, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News.