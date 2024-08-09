Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

Fridays by the Lake, at Marsh Lake, 6440 River Road, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Acoustic music, food trucks and beer

Rumours ATL - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute and Angela Combs, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Movies in the Park, at Maple Park, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Concert in the Park, at Corwin Nixon Park, 6249 S. Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. Livingston Taylor Live with the Mason Symphony Orchestra. Free. masonsymphonyorchestra.org

Summer Stargazing with Dean Regas, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. pyramidhill.org

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Voice of America Country Music Fest, at Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. voacountrymusicfest.com

Sacred Heart Festival, at 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield. 6 p.m. to midnight today, 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, and 3-9 p.m. Sunday.

TODAY, SATURDAY, AND AUG. 16-17

Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Into The Woods,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org

SATURDAY

Jazzercise, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome and may register on-site.

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Family Fun on the Hill at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Summer Scavenger Hunt, at Forest Run MetroPark, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. Noon to 3 p.m. For all ages. yourmetroparks.net

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

“The Ultimate Elvis Show,” at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. fittoncenter.org

SUNDAY

Jungle Jim’s present Through the Grapevine with Amanda Tamburello, at the Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 2-4 p.m. Tour of Spanish grapes paired with cheese and charcuterie. For more information or reservations, go to junglejims.com.

TUESDAY

Hamilton Parks Conservancy and the Hamilton Tree Board present “Foraging and Preparing Edible Plants of Ohio,” at Joyce Park Nature Center, 101 Joe Nuxhall Way, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. Identify and gather wild edible plants. RSVP to 513-785-7556 or email dave.bienemann@hamilton-oh.gov.

WEDNESDAY

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free

SongFarmers, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Red Not Chili Peppers and Emo Kids, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. New Wave Nation

AUG. 16

Story Time for Littles at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Listen, move, play and create at an art and nature story time for children four and under. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org

AUG. 16-18 AND 23-25

INNOVATheatre present “Sister Act, A Divine Musical Comedy,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. innovatheatre.com

AUG. 17

Fossil Find, at Point Pleasant Park, 2001 Resor Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Take a short hike to search the creek for fossils. Free and open to all ages. Walks-ins welcome.

Summer Scavenger Hunt, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. Noon to 3 p.m. For all ages. yourmetroparks.net

Nook Brew Fest, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. Noon to 4 p.m. spookynooksports.com

Friends of Chrisholm Augspurger and Historic Farmstead Open House, at 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m.

“Block It Off!” Fitton Center’s Season Launch Community Block Party, at The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 3-8 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Queen City Scale Model Boaters Club Night Run, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 4-9 p.m. Fun for all ages.

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

“Murder at the Rosebud Motel: a Schitt’s Creek Murder Mystery Hamilton,” at Basil 1791, 241 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. @queencitymurdermysteryco on Facebook and Instagram

AUG. 19

Movie Night! Election Special, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Feature classic election stories starring top actors. Discussion will follow each presentation.

AUG. 21

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free

AUG. 22

90 Proof Twang, and Justin Back & The Borrowed, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Mallrats

AUG. 24

Hamilpalooza, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. Noon to 6 p.m. Car show, vendors, community resources, food trucks, and live music.

Fun on the Farm, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. Noon to 4 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

AUG. 25

Adult Workshop: Botanical Painting, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

AUG. 28

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free

AUG. 29

Texas Flood - Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Bedford, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Michelle Robinson Band

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.