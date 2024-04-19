Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

News
By
0 minutes ago
X

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.

TODAY, APRIL 19

  • Dinner with Elvis featuring Elvis impersonator Todd Berry, at Conover Hall, 285 Conover Drive, Franklin. 7 p.m. toddberryonline.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

  • Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day, at Talawanda High School, 5301 University Park Blvd., Oxford. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets are $6 in advance, $7 at the door, children under 5 are free.
  • Family Resources and Education for Safety and Health (F.R.E.S.H.) Air Fair, at Talawanda High School, 5301 University Park Blvd., Oxford. 9 a.m. to noon.
  • Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
  • Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Opening Day Parade, kicks off at 10 a.m. from Sacred Heart Church and winds its way to the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields for a special on-field celebration. nuxhallmiracleleague.org
  • EarthFest, at Memorial Park, Uptown Oxford. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A celebration to collaborate and promote sustainability.
  • Spring Wildflower Hike, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Howe Shelter, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 10 a.m. Free for all ages.
  • Augspurger House Open House, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
  • Black Ice Arts Academy present “The Black Box,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2 and 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org
  • Fitton Showstoppers present “Bollywood!,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
  • Miami University Steel Band 30th Anniversary Concert, at Hall Auditorium, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 21

  • Curator Talk and Opening Reception for Mounds, Moon, and Stars, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1-3 p.m. pyramidhill.org
  • Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org
  • Bird Beaks, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3-4 p.m. For children ages 2-10.

MONDAY, APRIL 22

  • Spring Garden Series - Hydroponics in the Library, at Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St. For ages 16 and older, a brief lesson on hydroponics and demonstrate how to make your own grow system. Registration required. lanepl.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

  • Miami University Jazz Ensemble, at Hall Auditorium, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

  • Faculty Unhinged: You ARE What You Eat: Are We Getting the Nutrients That We Need?, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.
  • Learn it at Lunch: How To Do It!, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP
  • Genealogy: Cemetery Research, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Brad Spurlock of Lane Public Libraries will instruct people how to read cemetery records and headstones to find information about ancestors.
  • Miami University Chamber Music Concert, at Center for Performing Arts, Souers Recital Hall, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH APRIL 28

  • InnovaTheatre present “American Idiot,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

  • Leading Ladies Night Out, at Topgolf, West Chester. Proceeds from the event will support The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. nuxhallmiracleleague.org
  • Butler County Historical Society guest speaker Karen Minnelli Holcomb, at 327 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Will discuss one of the largest family mass murders in the country by James Ruppert. 513-896-9930
  • Miami University Percussion Ensemble, at Hall Auditorium, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY THROUGH APRIL 28

  • Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Hello, Dolly!,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1600 University Blvd. ghctplay.com

APRIL 26

  • Jungle Jim’s International Market will hold Food That Tells A Story - Around the World in 6 Bottles, at the Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 6 p.m. junglejims.com
  • Miami University Choraliers and Chamber Singers, at Kumler Chapel, Oxford. 7 and 9 p.m.
  • Fitton Family Fridays present “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
  • Wine, Women & Song present “An Evening with Robin Spielberg,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

APRIL 27

  • Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
  • Art and Earth Day, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9-5 p.m. pyramidhill.org
  • The City of Trenton Earth Day, at Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be a drop-off recycling event, drug take back collection and more. 513-988-6306
  • Oxford Chalks the Walks, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. oxarts.org
  • Adult Workshop: Container Gardening with Native Plants at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County’s Night at the Derby, at Receptions Fairfield, 5975 Boymel Drive. 6 p.m. bbbsbutler.org
  • Tri-State Wrestling makes its return, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. fittoncenter.org
  • Brady Seals, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
  • Nature Program: Evening Lantern Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

APRIL 27-28

  • Annual Asian Food Fest, in downtown Cincinnati on Court Street, between Elm and Main streets. The festival will be held from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. April 27 and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. April 28. asianfoodfest.org
  • Sounds of Summer Annual Spring Ice Show, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 2:30 p.m.

APRIL 28

  • Red Brick Run 5K, starting at Millett Hall, Miami University, Oxford. 10:30 a.m.
  • Cookout For A Cure, at Memorial Park, Uptown Oxford. 1-3 p.m. Raise money for breast cancer education and awareness as well as the Jimmy V. Foundation.
  • Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org
  • Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band will presents “Show Stoppers,” at Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 2:30 p.m.
  • Birding for Beginners Hike, at Voice of America MetroPark, Gazebo, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-8 p.m. Free and no registration required. yourmetroparks.net

APRIL 30

  • Diversity Book Discussion “Skin Colored Pointes: Interviews with Women of Color in Ballet,” live discussion originates at Miami Middletown and uses Zoom to involve Downtown Hamilton Center participants. Noon
  • National Parks Talks Series present Crown Point State Historic Site/Fort St. Frederic, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals
  • The Music Collective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. A showcase for musicians of all levels to share their talent.

MAY 1

  • Big Week of Birding Hike, at Gilmore MetroPark, 7950 Gilmore Road, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. Free and no registration required. yourmetroparks.net

MAY 3

  • Scriptless in Seattle, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

MAY 4

  • Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
  • Nature/Nurture: Life on the Forest Floor at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org
  • Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
‘Bollywood!’ brings Indian culture, dance to Fitton Center stage
2
Hamilton assistant chief named interim police chief
3
Miami Hamilton to host panel on gerrymandering
4
The Well House Hotel in Hamilton on pace to open by end of 2024
5
Man dead after road-rage shooting in Middletown

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top