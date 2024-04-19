Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

Dinner with Elvis featuring Elvis impersonator Todd Berry, at Conover Hall, 285 Conover Drive, Franklin. 7 p.m. toddberryonline.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day, at Talawanda High School, 5301 University Park Blvd., Oxford. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets are $6 in advance, $7 at the door, children under 5 are free.

Family Resources and Education for Safety and Health (F.R.E.S.H.) Air Fair, at Talawanda High School, 5301 University Park Blvd., Oxford. 9 a.m. to noon.

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Opening Day Parade, kicks off at 10 a.m. from Sacred Heart Church and winds its way to the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields for a special on-field celebration. nuxhallmiracleleague.org

EarthFest, at Memorial Park, Uptown Oxford. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A celebration to collaborate and promote sustainability.

Spring Wildflower Hike, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Howe Shelter, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 10 a.m. Free for all ages.

Augspurger House Open House, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Black Ice Arts Academy present “The Black Box,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2 and 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Fitton Showstoppers present “Bollywood!,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Miami University Steel Band 30th Anniversary Concert, at Hall Auditorium, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 21

Curator Talk and Opening Reception for Mounds, Moon, and Stars, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1-3 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org

Bird Beaks, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3-4 p.m. For children ages 2-10.

MONDAY, APRIL 22

Spring Garden Series - Hydroponics in the Library, at Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St. For ages 16 and older, a brief lesson on hydroponics and demonstrate how to make your own grow system. Registration required. lanepl.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

Miami University Jazz Ensemble, at Hall Auditorium, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

Faculty Unhinged: You ARE What You Eat: Are We Getting the Nutrients That We Need?, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

Learn it at Lunch: How To Do It!, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

Genealogy: Cemetery Research, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Brad Spurlock of Lane Public Libraries will instruct people how to read cemetery records and headstones to find information about ancestors.

Miami University Chamber Music Concert, at Center for Performing Arts, Souers Recital Hall, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH APRIL 28

InnovaTheatre present “American Idiot,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

Leading Ladies Night Out, at Topgolf, West Chester. Proceeds from the event will support The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. nuxhallmiracleleague.org

Butler County Historical Society guest speaker Karen Minnelli Holcomb, at 327 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Will discuss one of the largest family mass murders in the country by James Ruppert. 513-896-9930

Miami University Percussion Ensemble, at Hall Auditorium, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY THROUGH APRIL 28

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Hello, Dolly!,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1600 University Blvd. ghctplay.com

APRIL 26

Jungle Jim’s International Market will hold Food That Tells A Story - Around the World in 6 Bottles, at the Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 6 p.m. junglejims.com

Miami University Choraliers and Chamber Singers, at Kumler Chapel, Oxford. 7 and 9 p.m.

Fitton Family Fridays present “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Wine, Women & Song present “An Evening with Robin Spielberg,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

APRIL 27

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Art and Earth Day, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9-5 p.m. pyramidhill.org

The City of Trenton Earth Day, at Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be a drop-off recycling event, drug take back collection and more. 513-988-6306

Oxford Chalks the Walks, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. oxarts.org

Adult Workshop: Container Gardening with Native Plants at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County’s Night at the Derby, at Receptions Fairfield, 5975 Boymel Drive. 6 p.m. bbbsbutler.org

Tri-State Wrestling makes its return, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Brady Seals, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Nature Program: Evening Lantern Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

APRIL 27-28

Annual Asian Food Fest, in downtown Cincinnati on Court Street, between Elm and Main streets. The festival will be held from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. April 27 and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. April 28. asianfoodfest.org

Sounds of Summer Annual Spring Ice Show, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 2:30 p.m.

APRIL 28

Red Brick Run 5K, starting at Millett Hall, Miami University, Oxford. 10:30 a.m.

Cookout For A Cure, at Memorial Park, Uptown Oxford. 1-3 p.m. Raise money for breast cancer education and awareness as well as the Jimmy V. Foundation.

Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org

Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band will presents “Show Stoppers,” at Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 2:30 p.m.

Birding for Beginners Hike, at Voice of America MetroPark, Gazebo, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-8 p.m. Free and no registration required. yourmetroparks.net

APRIL 30

Diversity Book Discussion “Skin Colored Pointes: Interviews with Women of Color in Ballet,” live discussion originates at Miami Middletown and uses Zoom to involve Downtown Hamilton Center participants. Noon

National Parks Talks Series present Crown Point State Historic Site/Fort St. Frederic, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals

The Music Collective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. A showcase for musicians of all levels to share their talent.

MAY 1

Big Week of Birding Hike, at Gilmore MetroPark, 7950 Gilmore Road, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. Free and no registration required. yourmetroparks.net

MAY 3

Scriptless in Seattle, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

MAY 4

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Nature/Nurture: Life on the Forest Floor at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org

Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.