Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY, APRIL 19
- Dinner with Elvis featuring Elvis impersonator Todd Berry, at Conover Hall, 285 Conover Drive, Franklin. 7 p.m. toddberryonline.com
SATURDAY, APRIL 20
- Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day, at Talawanda High School, 5301 University Park Blvd., Oxford. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets are $6 in advance, $7 at the door, children under 5 are free.
- Family Resources and Education for Safety and Health (F.R.E.S.H.) Air Fair, at Talawanda High School, 5301 University Park Blvd., Oxford. 9 a.m. to noon.
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Opening Day Parade, kicks off at 10 a.m. from Sacred Heart Church and winds its way to the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields for a special on-field celebration. nuxhallmiracleleague.org
- EarthFest, at Memorial Park, Uptown Oxford. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A celebration to collaborate and promote sustainability.
- Spring Wildflower Hike, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Howe Shelter, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 10 a.m. Free for all ages.
- Augspurger House Open House, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Black Ice Arts Academy present “The Black Box,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2 and 7 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Fitton Showstoppers present “Bollywood!,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Miami University Steel Band 30th Anniversary Concert, at Hall Auditorium, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 21
- Curator Talk and Opening Reception for Mounds, Moon, and Stars, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1-3 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org
- Bird Beaks, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3-4 p.m. For children ages 2-10.
MONDAY, APRIL 22
- Spring Garden Series - Hydroponics in the Library, at Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St. For ages 16 and older, a brief lesson on hydroponics and demonstrate how to make your own grow system. Registration required. lanepl.org
TUESDAY, APRIL 23
- Miami University Jazz Ensemble, at Hall Auditorium, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24
- Faculty Unhinged: You ARE What You Eat: Are We Getting the Nutrients That We Need?, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.
- Learn it at Lunch: How To Do It!, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP
- Genealogy: Cemetery Research, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Brad Spurlock of Lane Public Libraries will instruct people how to read cemetery records and headstones to find information about ancestors.
- Miami University Chamber Music Concert, at Center for Performing Arts, Souers Recital Hall, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH APRIL 28
- InnovaTheatre present “American Idiot,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
THURSDAY, APRIL 25
- Leading Ladies Night Out, at Topgolf, West Chester. Proceeds from the event will support The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. nuxhallmiracleleague.org
- Butler County Historical Society guest speaker Karen Minnelli Holcomb, at 327 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Will discuss one of the largest family mass murders in the country by James Ruppert. 513-896-9930
- Miami University Percussion Ensemble, at Hall Auditorium, Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY THROUGH APRIL 28
- Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Hello, Dolly!,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1600 University Blvd. ghctplay.com
APRIL 26
- Jungle Jim’s International Market will hold Food That Tells A Story - Around the World in 6 Bottles, at the Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 6 p.m. junglejims.com
- Miami University Choraliers and Chamber Singers, at Kumler Chapel, Oxford. 7 and 9 p.m.
- Fitton Family Fridays present “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Wine, Women & Song present “An Evening with Robin Spielberg,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
APRIL 27
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Art and Earth Day, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9-5 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- The City of Trenton Earth Day, at Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be a drop-off recycling event, drug take back collection and more. 513-988-6306
- Oxford Chalks the Walks, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. oxarts.org
- Adult Workshop: Container Gardening with Native Plants at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County’s Night at the Derby, at Receptions Fairfield, 5975 Boymel Drive. 6 p.m. bbbsbutler.org
- Tri-State Wrestling makes its return, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Brady Seals, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Nature Program: Evening Lantern Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is not required. Walk-ins are welcome.
APRIL 27-28
- Annual Asian Food Fest, in downtown Cincinnati on Court Street, between Elm and Main streets. The festival will be held from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. April 27 and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. April 28. asianfoodfest.org
- Sounds of Summer Annual Spring Ice Show, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 2:30 p.m.
APRIL 28
- Red Brick Run 5K, starting at Millett Hall, Miami University, Oxford. 10:30 a.m.
- Cookout For A Cure, at Memorial Park, Uptown Oxford. 1-3 p.m. Raise money for breast cancer education and awareness as well as the Jimmy V. Foundation.
- Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org
- Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band will presents “Show Stoppers,” at Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 2:30 p.m.
- Birding for Beginners Hike, at Voice of America MetroPark, Gazebo, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-8 p.m. Free and no registration required. yourmetroparks.net
APRIL 30
- Diversity Book Discussion “Skin Colored Pointes: Interviews with Women of Color in Ballet,” live discussion originates at Miami Middletown and uses Zoom to involve Downtown Hamilton Center participants. Noon
- National Parks Talks Series present Crown Point State Historic Site/Fort St. Frederic, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals
- The Music Collective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. A showcase for musicians of all levels to share their talent.
MAY 1
- Big Week of Birding Hike, at Gilmore MetroPark, 7950 Gilmore Road, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. Free and no registration required. yourmetroparks.net
MAY 3
- Scriptless in Seattle, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
MAY 4
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Nature/Nurture: Life on the Forest Floor at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org
- Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
