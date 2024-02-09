Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY, FEB. 9
- 2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6-9 p.m. Musical performance at 7:30 p.m. Free
- Owl Prowl, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Pioneer Village Area, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 6:30 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. Free and open to the public
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Fitton Family Friday Meet the Music, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events
- Catapult Shadow Illusion presents Magic Shadows, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- CFG & the Family in concert, at Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex, 954 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton. 8 p.m. Free
TODAY AND SATURDAY, FEB 9-10
- Fairfield High School Drama Department presents “Letters to Sala,” at Fairfield Freshman Auditorium, 8790 N. Gilmore Road. 7 p.m. http:/bit.ly/fhsdramatickets
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, FEB. 9-11
- Franklin High School Drama presents “Murder on the Orient Express,” at 750 E. 4th St., Franklin. fhsdrama.booktix.net
SATURDAY, FEB. 10
- It’s for the Birds - Build a Wooden Birdhouse and More, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2-4 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Valentine’s Evening Out, at Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Marshall Road, Middletown. 5 p.m. There will be a chicken dinner and comedian Jeff Jena. 513-422-7364
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.
- “Hedy! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr,” with Heather Massie, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org
- The Belairs, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
TUESDAY, FEB. 13
- Animals You Know of But Not About: Cnidaria, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals
- Western College Legacy Seminar present “The State of Voter Rights: 60 Years after Freedom Summer,” at McGuffey 322, Miami University, Oxford. 5:30 p.m. With Camille Wimbish.
- Fat Tuesday Donut & Beer Walk, event check-in at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown. 6-9 p.m. Ticket sales end today. downtownmiddletown.org
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 14
- Faculty Unhinged: The Truth about Miami University and Freedom Summer, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.
- SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session open to beginners to seasoned pickers.
- Magic in the Maples, at Forest Run MetroPark, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. 7 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
FEB. 15-18
- Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Barefoot in the Park,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1600 University Blvd. ghctplay.com
FEB. 16
- Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, Harriet Tubman: Straight Up Outta’ the Underground, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 10 a.m.
- Red Door Community Concert , at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Features Siok Lian Tan, piano, and Tze Yean Lim, violin. Free
FEB. 17
- Exploring Nature Journaling, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Music & Tours at the Art Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1-4 p.m.
- Owl Prowl, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Pioneer Village Area, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 6:30 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Cincinnati Pops: Poptet, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
FEB. 17-18
- My Furry Valentine Mega Adoption Event, at Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Road, Cincinnati. myfurryvalentine.com
FEB. 19
- Countdown to Election Day 2024, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.
FEB. 20
- National Parks Talks Series present Dinosaur National Monument, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals
FEB. 21
- Faculty Unhinged: Avoiding Narcissistic Low Achievers, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.
- The Underground Academy Presents “We’re Just Putting It In Our Files”; Lolita at the Cincinnati Public Library, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC Space, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m.
- Introduction to Genealogy, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Brad Spurlock of Lane Public Libraries will discuss on how to start researching your family history.
FEB. 22
- Discovery on the Farm: Mini Gardens, at Chisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Minohsayaki ‘Painted Robes’ - A Reclamation Story, virtual event through Miami University Regionals. Noon. events.miamioh.edu
- Women’s Explorer Backpacking Series: Session One, Getting Started, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 6 p.m. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- “The Dignity of Unity,” with Nate Lampley Jr., at Harry T. Walks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. To celebrate Black History Month, join keynote speaker in reflecting on how to grow stronger as a nation when working together toward common goals.
FEB. 23-25
- Fairfield Footlighters present “You Can’t Take It With You,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
FEB. 23
- West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. Free and open to the public.
FEB. 24
- Roll Out the Pie Crust Workshop, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
FEB. 27
- Old-time Music Jam, at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4-6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.
- The Music Collective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.
FEB. 28
- Faculty Unhinged: It’s 2024! Why Are We Still Talking About Firsts? at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.
- Learn it at Lunch: Soil Benefits, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP
- Sales Training for Small Business Owners, at Voice of America Learning Center, 7847 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 2 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/SBDC
- Meet the Candidates: Ohio’s Eighth Congressional District Democratic Primary (live Zoomcast), at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Event will be followed by an audience discussion/Q&A.
FEB. 29
- Seize the Opportunity Luncheon with guest speaker Stephen L. Hightower, at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. Noon. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.
- Free Screening: Short Films on Local Politics, Culture and Society, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.
