Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6-9 p.m. Musical performance at 7:30 p.m. Free

Owl Prowl, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Pioneer Village Area, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 6:30 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. Free and open to the public

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present Fitton Family Friday Meet the Music, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

Catapult Shadow Illusion presents Magic Shadows, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

CFG & the Family in concert, at Pohlman Lanes & Family Entertainment Complex, 954 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton. 8 p.m. Free

TODAY AND SATURDAY, FEB 9-10

Fairfield High School Drama Department presents “Letters to Sala,” at Fairfield Freshman Auditorium, 8790 N. Gilmore Road. 7 p.m. http:/bit.ly/fhsdramatickets

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, FEB. 9-11

Franklin High School Drama presents “Murder on the Orient Express,” at 750 E. 4th St., Franklin. fhsdrama.booktix.net

SATURDAY, FEB. 10

It’s for the Birds - Build a Wooden Birdhouse and More, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 2-4 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Valentine’s Evening Out, at Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Marshall Road, Middletown. 5 p.m. There will be a chicken dinner and comedian Jeff Jena. 513-422-7364

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

“Hedy! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr,” with Heather Massie, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org

The Belairs, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

TUESDAY, FEB. 13

Animals You Know of But Not About: Cnidaria, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals

Western College Legacy Seminar present “The State of Voter Rights: 60 Years after Freedom Summer,” at McGuffey 322, Miami University, Oxford. 5:30 p.m. With Camille Wimbish.

Fat Tuesday Donut & Beer Walk, event check-in at Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown. 6-9 p.m. Ticket sales end today. downtownmiddletown.org

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 14

Faculty Unhinged: The Truth about Miami University and Freedom Summer, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session open to beginners to seasoned pickers.

Magic in the Maples, at Forest Run MetroPark, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. 7 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

FEB. 15-18

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Barefoot in the Park,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1600 University Blvd. ghctplay.com

FEB. 16

Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, Harriet Tubman: Straight Up Outta’ the Underground, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 10 a.m.

Red Door Community Concert , at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Features Siok Lian Tan, piano, and Tze Yean Lim, violin. Free

FEB. 17

Exploring Nature Journaling, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Music & Tours at the Art Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1-4 p.m.

Cincinnati Pops: Poptet, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

FEB. 17-18

My Furry Valentine Mega Adoption Event, at Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Road, Cincinnati. myfurryvalentine.com

FEB. 19

Countdown to Election Day 2024, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.

FEB. 20

National Parks Talks Series present Dinosaur National Monument, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals

FEB. 21

Faculty Unhinged: Avoiding Narcissistic Low Achievers, at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

The Underground Academy Presents “We’re Just Putting It In Our Files”; Lolita at the Cincinnati Public Library, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC Space, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4 p.m.

Introduction to Genealogy, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Brad Spurlock of Lane Public Libraries will discuss on how to start researching your family history.

FEB. 22

Discovery on the Farm: Mini Gardens, at Chisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Minohsayaki ‘Painted Robes’ - A Reclamation Story, virtual event through Miami University Regionals. Noon. events.miamioh.edu

Women’s Explorer Backpacking Series: Session One, Getting Started, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 6 p.m. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

“The Dignity of Unity,” with Nate Lampley Jr., at Harry T. Walks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. To celebrate Black History Month, join keynote speaker in reflecting on how to grow stronger as a nation when working together toward common goals.

FEB. 23-25

Fairfield Footlighters present “You Can’t Take It With You,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

FEB. 23

West Chester Armchair Program, at 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Each event will focus on a different destination with various locations from all over the globe represented. Free and open to the public.

FEB. 24

Roll Out the Pie Crust Workshop, at Chrisholm MetroPark, Augspurger House, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. For ages 16 and older. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

FEB. 27

Old-time Music Jam, at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4-6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

The Music Collective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.

FEB. 28

Faculty Unhinged: It’s 2024! Why Are We Still Talking About Firsts? at Rentschler Hall, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. and simulcast at Johnston Hall 100, Miami University Middletown. 11:30 a.m.

Learn it at Lunch: Soil Benefits, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 12:30 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP

Sales Training for Small Business Owners, at Voice of America Learning Center, 7847 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 2 p.m. MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/SBDC

Meet the Candidates: Ohio’s Eighth Congressional District Democratic Primary (live Zoomcast), at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Event will be followed by an audience discussion/Q&A.

FEB. 29

Seize the Opportunity Luncheon with guest speaker Stephen L. Hightower, at Miriam G. Knoll Community Center, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. Noon. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

Free Screening: Short Films on Local Politics, Culture and Society, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m.

