Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. For children ages 5-12. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Fridays by the Lake Concert Series, at Marsh Lake, 6440 River Road, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Acoustic music, food trucks and beer
TODAY AND SATURDAY
- Jungle Jim’s International Craft Beer Festival, at The Oscar Station, Fairfield. Early admission at 6:30 p.m. General admission at 7:30 p.m. junglejims.com
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Rise Up Performing Arts presents “Oklahoma,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
SATURDAY
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Fishing Derby at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. to noon. pyramidhill.org
- Hanover Twp. Fire Dept. Open House, at 1775 Morman Road. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Touch-a-truck activities, helicopter landing, and more. Free, 513-863-6652
- Secret Stamps, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. Noon to 2 p.m. Uncover the secret world of Letterboxing. yourmetroparks.net
- The Golden Girls Murder Mystery Dinner, at The Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 6-9 p.m. junglejims.com
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.
- Warren County Astronomical Society Star Party - Night Sky Tour, at Fred Bay Observatory, Hisey Park, 5453 Middletown Road, Waynesville. 8-11 p.m. Free
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club 63rd Annual Flying Circus Airshow, at Butler County Regional Airport, 2820 E. Airport Drive, Hamilton. Noon to 3:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
- Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com
- Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. 6-7 p.m. Free for the whole family. fairfield-city.org
THURSDAY
- Creeking in the Parks, at Indian Creek MetroPark, 1899 Oxford-Reily Road, Oxford. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net
- The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free
- Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Proxima Parada and Happy Landing, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
- Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.
- Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Fooz Fighters
JUNE 21
- Story Time for Littles at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Listen, move, play and create at an art and nature story time for children four and under. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org
- Listen to the Music: A Tribute to the Doobie Brothers, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org
JUNE 22
- 17STRONG’S annual Hamilton Neighborhoods Summit, at Hamilton High School, 1165 Eaton Ave. 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 17stronghamilton.org
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.
- Big Backyard Nature Bash, at Sebald MetroPark, 5580 Elk Creek Road, Middletown. 7-10 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Hamilton Joes vs. Lima Locos, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com
- Comedy Night with Jeff Jena and Friends, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. A Middletown Women Enriching Lives Fundraiser. sorgoperahouse.org
JUNE 22-23
- Lebanon Garden Tour, in Lebanon. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Is a walking or driving self-guided tour. Tickets available at 198 S. Broadway.
JUNE 23
- Farm Foundations - Goats, Part Two, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
JUNE 25
- Hamilton Joes vs. Grand Lake Mariners, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com
JUNE 26
- Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com
- Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. 6-7 p.m. Free for the whole family. fairfield-city.org
JUNE 27
- Creeking in the Parks, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, meet at the playground at the bottom of the hill, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Sounds at Sunset, at Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by Guilty Pleasure and DRIVE. Parking available at 2701 Central Ave.
- The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free
- Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Movies in the Park, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. Food truck and activities start at 6 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Showing “DC League of Super-Pets.”
- Frank White Experience - Tribute to Notorious B.I.G. and Jason Leech, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
- Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.
- Hamilton Joes vs. Grand Lake Mariners, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com
JUNE 28
- Touch-A-Truck, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. 9 a.m. to noon. Sensory sensitive hour without any loud distractions from 9-10 a.m.
- Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. For children ages 5-12. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Hamilton Joes vs. Southern Ohio Copperheads, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com
JUNE 28-30
- ROYAL Theatre Company presents “Matilda,” at Mason High School, 6100 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. ROYALTheatreCompany.com
JUNE 29
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.
- Hamilton Joes vs. Southern Ohio Copperheads, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com
- Mike Masse: Epic Acoustic Classic Rock, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 7:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Local Music Showcase Featuring Armadeus, Desalitt, and Atlas Stone, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org
- Nature Program: Fireflies, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Walk-ins are welcome. 513-867-5348
JUNE 30
- Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Cruise In For Kids Car Show, at 4850 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. nuxhallmiracleleague.org
- Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
