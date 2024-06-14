Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. For children ages 5-12. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Fridays by the Lake Concert Series, at Marsh Lake, 6440 River Road, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Acoustic music, food trucks and beer

TODAY AND SATURDAY

Jungle Jim’s International Craft Beer Festival, at The Oscar Station, Fairfield. Early admission at 6:30 p.m. General admission at 7:30 p.m. junglejims.com

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Rise Up Performing Arts presents “Oklahoma,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

SATURDAY

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Fishing Derby at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. to noon. pyramidhill.org

Hanover Twp. Fire Dept. Open House, at 1775 Morman Road. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Touch-a-truck activities, helicopter landing, and more. Free, 513-863-6652

Secret Stamps, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. Noon to 2 p.m. Uncover the secret world of Letterboxing. yourmetroparks.net

The Golden Girls Murder Mystery Dinner, at The Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 6-9 p.m. junglejims.com

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

Warren County Astronomical Society Star Party - Night Sky Tour, at Fred Bay Observatory, Hisey Park, 5453 Middletown Road, Waynesville. 8-11 p.m. Free

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club 63rd Annual Flying Circus Airshow, at Butler County Regional Airport, 2820 E. Airport Drive, Hamilton. Noon to 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. 6-7 p.m. Free for the whole family. fairfield-city.org

THURSDAY

Creeking in the Parks, at Indian Creek MetroPark, 1899 Oxford-Reily Road, Oxford. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net

The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free

Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Proxima Parada and Happy Landing, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Fooz Fighters

JUNE 21

Story Time for Littles at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Listen, move, play and create at an art and nature story time for children four and under. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org

Listen to the Music: A Tribute to the Doobie Brothers, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org

JUNE 22

17STRONG’S annual Hamilton Neighborhoods Summit, at Hamilton High School, 1165 Eaton Ave. 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 17stronghamilton.org

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

Big Backyard Nature Bash, at Sebald MetroPark, 5580 Elk Creek Road, Middletown. 7-10 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Hamilton Joes vs. Lima Locos, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com

Comedy Night with Jeff Jena and Friends, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. A Middletown Women Enriching Lives Fundraiser. sorgoperahouse.org

JUNE 22-23

Lebanon Garden Tour, in Lebanon. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Is a walking or driving self-guided tour. Tickets available at 198 S. Broadway.

JUNE 23

Farm Foundations - Goats, Part Two, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 3 p.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

JUNE 25

Hamilton Joes vs. Grand Lake Mariners, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com

JUNE 26

Summer Concert Series at The Lodge at VOA, at 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 6-9 p.m. Free, voalodge.com

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. 6-7 p.m. Free for the whole family. fairfield-city.org

JUNE 27

Creeking in the Parks, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, meet at the playground at the bottom of the hill, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net

Sounds at Sunset, at Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by Guilty Pleasure and DRIVE. Parking available at 2701 Central Ave.

The Takeover Concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free

Live After Five Summer Concert, at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Movies in the Park, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. Food truck and activities start at 6 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Showing “DC League of Super-Pets.”

Frank White Experience - Tribute to Notorious B.I.G. and Jason Leech, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

Hamilton Joes vs. Grand Lake Mariners, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com

JUNE 28

Touch-A-Truck, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. 9 a.m. to noon. Sensory sensitive hour without any loud distractions from 9-10 a.m.

Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. For children ages 5-12. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Hamilton Joes vs. Southern Ohio Copperheads, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com

JUNE 28-30

ROYAL Theatre Company presents “Matilda,” at Mason High School, 6100 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. ROYALTheatreCompany.com

JUNE 29

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

Hamilton Joes vs. Southern Ohio Copperheads, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m. hamiltonjoes.com

Mike Masse: Epic Acoustic Classic Rock, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 7:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Local Music Showcase Featuring Armadeus, Desalitt, and Atlas Stone, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org

Nature Program: Fireflies, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Walk-ins are welcome. 513-867-5348

JUNE 30

Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Cruise In For Kids Car Show, at 4850 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. nuxhallmiracleleague.org

Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org

