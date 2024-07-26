Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Nature Explorers - Arts in the Park, at Forest Run MetroPark, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Miami Middletown Book Discussion Group Zoom event, live on-screen at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Noon. mid.miamioh.edu/library/bookdiscussion.htm
- Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. For children ages 5-12. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org
TODAY AND SATURDAY
- Butler County Fair, at 1715 Fairgrounds Ave., Hamilton. Will offer a rodeo, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, vendors, food stalls and more.
- St. Ann Annual Festival, at 3064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. 6-11:30 p.m.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY AND AUG. 2-4
- Inspiring Arts Production will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. inspiringartsproductions.com
SATURDAY
- Annual Antique and Classic Car Parade of Hamilton and Fairfield, starting at Butler County Courthouse, High Street, Hamilton. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Jazzercise, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome and may register on-site.
- Plein Air Painting with Middletown Arts Center, at Forest Run MetroPark, Songbird Pond, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Exploring Nature Journaling, at Forest Run MetroPark, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. 9:30 a.m. Ages 16 and up unless accompanied by an adult. Registration required by July 25. yourmetroparks.net
- Grace Baptist Church Annual Car Show and Touch-a-Truck, at 3023 Union Road, Middletown. 5-8 p.m. 513-465-9568
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Oxford Museum Association present Picture Yourself... in History, at Doty Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. Noon to 4 p.m. A weekend for photography, using reproduction clothing collections to dress up for your own photo opportunities with historic buildings and objects. Free.
SATURDAY THROUGH AUG. 3
- Preble County Fair, at 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton. There will be tractor pulls, straw stacking, a bus and combine derby, rodeos and demolition derbies.
TUESDAY
- Middletown Police Dept. annual National Night Out, at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown. 5-9 p.m. Free, family-friendly event.
- The Music Collective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. A free showcase for musicians of all levels to share music.
- Tuesday Hound Hikes, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, Walsh Shelter, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. 7 p.m. Bring your canine friend for a fun, stress-free walk.
WEDNESDAY
- Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free
THURSDAY
- The Takeover Concert presents Pop-up concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free
- Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.
- Shakespeare in the Park present “Hamlet,” at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Free
AUG. 2
- Nature Explorers - Wild Wonders, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. For all ages. yourmetroparks.net
- Oxford Outdoor Movies, at Oxford Community Arts Center, Pavilion, 10 S. College Ave. Movie begins at dusk. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Showing “The Little Mermaid.”
AUG. 2-3
- David Shaw’s Big River Get Down, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton.
AUG. 2-4
- Kids in the Spotlight present “Aladdin, Jr.,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Aug. 2-3 and 2 p.m. Aug. 4. fairfield-city.org
AUG. 3
- Jazzercise, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome and may register on-site.
- Dogs & Doughnuts at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org
- Vernon Fest 2024, at Famous Old Music Company, 1196 Ross Millville Road, Hamilton. noon to 10 p.m. fotmc.com
AUG. 3-4
- Oxford Museum Association present Canvas Rug Painting, at Doty Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. Noon to 4 p.m. Design, paint, and decorate a canvas rug that you get to take home. Learn about the materials and patterns used to create these unique period crafts. Free.
AUG. 5
- Movie Night! Election Special, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Feature classic election stories starring top actors. Discussion will follow each presentation.
AUG. 6
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Music by the Forest Hills Gospel and Bluegrass Band.
- Tuesday Hound Hikes, at Gilmore Ponds MetroPark, 7950 Gilmore Road, Hamilton. 7 p.m. Bring your canine friend for a fun, stress-free walk.
AUG. 7
- Wonder Wednesday, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Make and fill out a nature journal. Free but registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Back to School Bash, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. Bring a towel and plan to get wet. The fire department will be there to spray people down. fairfield-city.org
- Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free
AUG. 8
- Sounds at Sunset, at Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by CFG & the Family, and Scotty Bratcher. Parking available at 2701 Central Ave.
- Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.
- Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. The Verve Pipe
AUG. 8-11
- Voice of America Country Music Fest, at Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. voacountrymusicfest.com
AUG. 9
- Fridays by the Lake, at Marsh Lake, 6440 River Road, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Acoustic music, food trucks and beer
- Rumours ATL - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute and Angela Combs, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free
- Movies in the Park, at Maple Park, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”
AUG. 9-10 AND 16-17
- Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Into The Woods,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org
AUG. 9-11
- Sacred Heart Festival, at 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield. 6 p.m. to midnight Aug. 9, 5 p.m. to midnight Aug. 10, and 3-9 p.m. Aug. 11.
AUG. 10
- Jazzercise, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome and may register on-site.
- Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Family Fun on the Hill at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Summer Scavenger Hunt, at Forest Run MetroPark, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. Noon to 3 p.m. For all ages. yourmetroparks.net
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 p.m.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
In Other News
1
Middletown man indicted on child rape charges
2
Council members: Lolli should be celebrated in retirement; new city...
3
‘We wanted to get as much exposure as possible’: Butler County Fair...
4
Mental health levy to appear on November Butler County ballots
5
Music legend Roger Troutman honored by his hometown of Hamilton
About the Author