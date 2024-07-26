Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

Nature Explorers - Arts in the Park, at Forest Run MetroPark, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. yourmetroparks.net

Miami Middletown Book Discussion Group Zoom event, live on-screen at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. Noon. mid.miamioh.edu/library/bookdiscussion.htm

Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. For children ages 5-12. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

TODAY AND SATURDAY

Butler County Fair, at 1715 Fairgrounds Ave., Hamilton. Will offer a rodeo, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, vendors, food stalls and more.

St. Ann Annual Festival, at 3064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. 6-11:30 p.m.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY AND AUG. 2-4

Inspiring Arts Production will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. inspiringartsproductions.com

SATURDAY

Annual Antique and Classic Car Parade of Hamilton and Fairfield, starting at Butler County Courthouse, High Street, Hamilton. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Jazzercise, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome and may register on-site.

Plein Air Painting with Middletown Arts Center, at Forest Run MetroPark, Songbird Pond, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Exploring Nature Journaling, at Forest Run MetroPark, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. 9:30 a.m. Ages 16 and up unless accompanied by an adult. Registration required by July 25. yourmetroparks.net

Grace Baptist Church Annual Car Show and Touch-a-Truck, at 3023 Union Road, Middletown. 5-8 p.m. 513-465-9568

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Oxford Museum Association present Picture Yourself... in History, at Doty Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. Noon to 4 p.m. A weekend for photography, using reproduction clothing collections to dress up for your own photo opportunities with historic buildings and objects. Free.

SATURDAY THROUGH AUG. 3

Preble County Fair, at 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton. There will be tractor pulls, straw stacking, a bus and combine derby, rodeos and demolition derbies.

TUESDAY

Middletown Police Dept. annual National Night Out, at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown. 5-9 p.m. Free, family-friendly event.

The Music Collective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. A free showcase for musicians of all levels to share music.

Tuesday Hound Hikes, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, Walsh Shelter, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. 7 p.m. Bring your canine friend for a fun, stress-free walk.

WEDNESDAY

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free

THURSDAY

The Takeover Concert presents Pop-up concert, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-9 p.m. Free

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

Shakespeare in the Park present “Hamlet,” at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Free

AUG. 2

Nature Explorers - Wild Wonders, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. For all ages. yourmetroparks.net

Oxford Outdoor Movies, at Oxford Community Arts Center, Pavilion, 10 S. College Ave. Movie begins at dusk. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Showing “The Little Mermaid.”

AUG. 2-3

David Shaw’s Big River Get Down, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton.

AUG. 2-4

Kids in the Spotlight present “Aladdin, Jr.,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Aug. 2-3 and 2 p.m. Aug. 4. fairfield-city.org

AUG. 3

Jazzercise, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome and may register on-site.

Dogs & Doughnuts at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org

Vernon Fest 2024, at Famous Old Music Company, 1196 Ross Millville Road, Hamilton. noon to 10 p.m. fotmc.com

AUG. 3-4

Oxford Museum Association present Canvas Rug Painting, at Doty Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. Noon to 4 p.m. Design, paint, and decorate a canvas rug that you get to take home. Learn about the materials and patterns used to create these unique period crafts. Free.

AUG. 5

Movie Night! Election Special, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Feature classic election stories starring top actors. Discussion will follow each presentation.

AUG. 6

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Music by the Forest Hills Gospel and Bluegrass Band.

Tuesday Hound Hikes, at Gilmore Ponds MetroPark, 7950 Gilmore Road, Hamilton. 7 p.m. Bring your canine friend for a fun, stress-free walk.

AUG. 7

Wonder Wednesday, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Make and fill out a nature journal. Free but registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Back to School Bash, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. Bring a towel and plan to get wet. The fire department will be there to spray people down. fairfield-city.org

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free

AUG. 8

Sounds at Sunset, at Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by CFG & the Family, and Scotty Bratcher. Parking available at 2701 Central Ave.

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. The Verve Pipe

AUG. 8-11

Voice of America Country Music Fest, at Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. voacountrymusicfest.com

AUG. 9

Fridays by the Lake, at Marsh Lake, 6440 River Road, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Acoustic music, food trucks and beer

Rumours ATL - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute and Angela Combs, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Movies in the Park, at Maple Park, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

AUG. 9-10 AND 16-17

Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Into The Woods,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org

AUG. 9-11

Sacred Heart Festival, at 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield. 6 p.m. to midnight Aug. 9, 5 p.m. to midnight Aug. 10, and 3-9 p.m. Aug. 11.

AUG. 10

Jazzercise, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome and may register on-site.

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Family Fun on the Hill at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Summer Scavenger Hunt, at Forest Run MetroPark, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. Noon to 3 p.m. For all ages. yourmetroparks.net

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.