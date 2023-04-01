Weekend guide: Things to do in the area

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
- Free Throws for Kids, at Lakota West High School, 8940 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester Twp., 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. freethrowsforkids.org
- Run the Parks 5k Series, at Forest Run MetroParks, 1810 New London Road, Hamilton, 9 a.m. Register at yourmetroparks.net.
- Easter Egg Hunt, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 6329 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp., 9 a.m.
- Bull’s Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum Work Day, at 3909 Rosedale Road, Middletown. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Help keep the park great by removing invasive species and making space for new seedlings
- Hamilton Elks Easter Egg Hunt at 9:30 a.m. at 4444 Hamilton Middletown Road. RSVP to 513-887-4380.
- North End and Dayton Lane Easter Egg Hunt, at L.J. Smith Park, 700 Joe Nuxhall Blvd., Hamilton, 10 a.m. to noon
- Hoppin’ Easter Egg Hunt, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 2-10.
- Easter Egg Hunt, at Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin Simpson Road, Deerfield Twp. 10 a.m. For children 11 years old and younger.
- Ears are for Reading, at Chisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 11 a.m. Registration required by today by calling 513-867-5835.
- Egg Orienteering, at Rentschler Forest, Line Hill Mound Area, 3620 Hamilton-Middletown Road, Fairfield Twp. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Easter Extravaganza, at Axis Church Middletown, 6438 Hendrickson Road, Middletown. 11 a.m.
- Community Easter Egg Hunt, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 1 p.m. Presented by The Presbyterian Church.
- Floating Easter Egg Hunt, at East Butler County Family Y, 6645 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 1 to 3 p.m. Register for one of the 30 minute time slots to swim and hunt for eggs.
- Community Easter Party, at Faith Community United Methodist Church, 8230 Cox Road, West Chester Twp. 1 to 3 p.m.
- AP Church Springfest & Egg Hunt, at 5450 College Corner Pike, Oxford. 2 to 4 p.m. Egg hunt for ages 12 and younger.
- Tyler Christopher as Elvis Presley, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Locash, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
- Sorg Opera House Guided Tour, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 to 4:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
TUES., APRIL 4
- Calling all Homeschoolers: Life in the Village, at Governor Bebb MetroPark Pioneer Village, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. Noon to 3 p.m. Registration required by today at yourmetroparks.net
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents “MacBeth,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m.
- Shinedown: The Revolutions Live Tour, at Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati. 7 p.m.
WED., APRIL 5
- Celebrating Self presents Local Stars of Reality TV, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
THURS., APRIL 6
- Discovery on the Farm - Dandelion Wishes, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m.
FRI., APRIL 7
- Friday Night Lights Film Series: Everything Everywhere All At Once, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m.
- Flashlight Egg Hunt, at Forest Run MetroPark, Wildlife Preserve Area, 1810 New London Road, Hamilton. 7 to 10 p.m. Register by Thursday at yourmetroparks.net.
- Fitton Family Fridays presents The Legend of John Henry, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
SAT., APRIL 8
- Hope United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt, at 3642 Shaker Road, Franklin, 10 a.m. For children 2-10 years old.
- Liberty Twp. Easter Egg Hunt, at Liberty Center, Liberty Twp., 10 a.m.
- Trenton Community Easter Egg Hunt, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton, 10:15 a.m. For children 12 and under.
- Egg Orienteering, at Forest Run MetroPark, Wildlife Preserve, 1810 Hamilton-New London Road, Hamilton, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Markets at Pleasant Treasure Easter Egg-Stravaganza, at 4020 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, noon
- Community Easter Egg Hunt, at Union Chapel Church, 8284 Keister Road, Madison Twp. Noon. Free lunch of hot dog and chips and a magic show performed by Brad Eickhoff.
- Lindenwald Community Easter Trunk Hop, at Benninghofen Playground, Noyes and Van Hook avenues, 1 to 3 p.m. Kids will hop car to car with their baskets to collect their eggs.
- University Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt, at 4125 Riverview Ave., Middletown. 3 p.m. For children through 6th grade.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
