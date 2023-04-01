Weekend guide: Things to do in the area

TUES., APRIL 4

Calling all Homeschoolers: Life in the Village, at Governor Bebb MetroPark Pioneer Village, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. Noon to 3 p.m. Registration required by today at yourmetroparks.net

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents “MacBeth,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m.

Shinedown: The Revolutions Live Tour, at Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati. 7 p.m.

WED., APRIL 5

Celebrating Self presents Local Stars of Reality TV, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

THURS., APRIL 6

Discovery on the Farm - Dandelion Wishes, at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m.

FRI., APRIL 7

Friday Night Lights Film Series: Everything Everywhere All At Once, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m.

Flashlight Egg Hunt, at Forest Run MetroPark, Wildlife Preserve Area, 1810 New London Road, Hamilton. 7 to 10 p.m. Register by Thursday at yourmetroparks.net.

Fitton Family Fridays presents The Legend of John Henry, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

SAT., APRIL 8

Hope United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt, at 3642 Shaker Road, Franklin, 10 a.m. For children 2-10 years old.

Liberty Twp. Easter Egg Hunt, at Liberty Center, Liberty Twp., 10 a.m.

Trenton Community Easter Egg Hunt, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton, 10:15 a.m. For children 12 and under.

Egg Orienteering, at Forest Run MetroPark, Wildlife Preserve, 1810 Hamilton-New London Road, Hamilton, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Markets at Pleasant Treasure Easter Egg-Stravaganza, at 4020 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, noon

Community Easter Egg Hunt, at Union Chapel Church, 8284 Keister Road, Madison Twp. Noon. Free lunch of hot dog and chips and a magic show performed by Brad Eickhoff.

Lindenwald Community Easter Trunk Hop, at Benninghofen Playground, Noyes and Van Hook avenues, 1 to 3 p.m. Kids will hop car to car with their baskets to collect their eggs.

University Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt, at 4125 Riverview Ave., Middletown. 3 p.m. For children through 6th grade.

