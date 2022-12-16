journal-news logo
X

Weekend guide: Things to do in the region

News
By
37 minutes ago

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. To see more or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events.

TODAY

  • Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
  • Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. 4 to 8 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
  • Friday Night Out - Grinch-mas Party, at East Butler County Family YMCA, 6645 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 5 to 8 p.m. For ages 3-12. Register at gmvymca.org.
  • Magic Carpet Theatre Family Performance Series present “A Seussified Christmas Carol,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. oxarts.org

TODAY AND SATURDAY

  • Middletown Lyric Theatre presents “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org or call 513-425-7140

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

  • INNOVATheatre presents “Miracle on 34th Street,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

SATURDAY

  • Winter Wonderland, at Market at Pleasant Treasures, 4020 Pleasant Ave., Lindenwald. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be vendors, pictures with Santa, the Grinch, and Krampus, a reptile show, and a gift for the children.
  • Let’s Go Hiking - Winter Tree ID, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
  • Joy to the Wald, at 2223 Pleasant Ave., Lindenwald. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be pictures with Santa, gifts for children in the outdoor area next to the hall.
  • Santa Run 1 Miler, at 1 Donham Plaza, Middletown. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. Noon to 8 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
  • Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 2 p.m.
  • Skate with Santa and Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
  • Hueston Woods State Park Drive-In Movie, at the beach, 6301 Park Office Road, College Corner. First movie starts at 5 p.m. Showing the Polar Express and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
  • Fred Bay Observatory open for viewing the night skies, at Hisey Park, 5443 Middletown Road, Oregonia. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Butler Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) and Chorus present Merry Christmas, BPO Style, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7:30 p.m.

DEC. 18

  • Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. Noon to 8 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
  • Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.

DEC. 19

  • Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. 4 to 8 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.

DEC. 20

  • Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. 4 to 8 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
  • Free Line Dancing, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 7 to 10 p.m.

DEC. 21

  • Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
  • Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. 4 to 8 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
  • Middletown Holiday Whopla Choir Off, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Sorg Opera House revitalization fund and Holiday Whopla fund. sorgoperahouse.org

DEC. 22

  • Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
  • Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. 4 to 8 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
  • Blue Christmas ‘22, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.

DEC. 23

  • Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. Noon to 8 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
  • Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
  • Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.

DEC. 24

  • Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. Noon to 3 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.

DEC. 26

  • Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.

DEC. 27

  • Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
  • Music Café Finale, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. The final show after 23 years.
  • Free Line Dancing, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 7 to 10 p.m.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.

In Other News
1
Developers testify for hours in Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’...
2
Kroger makes counteroffer for West Chester property for proposed...
3
Middletown students pack up food for needy classmates
4
Here’s how to watch moving CSX train depot in Hamilton
5
Unexpected ramp closure on Liberty Way tonight

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top