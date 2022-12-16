Weekend guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. To see more or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. 4 to 8 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
- Friday Night Out - Grinch-mas Party, at East Butler County Family YMCA, 6645 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 5 to 8 p.m. For ages 3-12. Register at gmvymca.org.
- Magic Carpet Theatre Family Performance Series present “A Seussified Christmas Carol,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. oxarts.org
TODAY AND SATURDAY
- Middletown Lyric Theatre presents “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. middletownlyric.org or call 513-425-7140
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- INNOVATheatre presents “Miracle on 34th Street,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
SATURDAY
- Winter Wonderland, at Market at Pleasant Treasures, 4020 Pleasant Ave., Lindenwald. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be vendors, pictures with Santa, the Grinch, and Krampus, a reptile show, and a gift for the children.
- Let’s Go Hiking - Winter Tree ID, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
- Joy to the Wald, at 2223 Pleasant Ave., Lindenwald. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be pictures with Santa, gifts for children in the outdoor area next to the hall.
- Santa Run 1 Miler, at 1 Donham Plaza, Middletown. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. Noon to 8 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
- Meditation and Mindfulness Practice, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 2 p.m.
- Skate with Santa and Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Hueston Woods State Park Drive-In Movie, at the beach, 6301 Park Office Road, College Corner. First movie starts at 5 p.m. Showing the Polar Express and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
- Fred Bay Observatory open for viewing the night skies, at Hisey Park, 5443 Middletown Road, Oregonia. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) and Chorus present Merry Christmas, BPO Style, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7:30 p.m.
DEC. 18
- Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. Noon to 8 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
DEC. 19
- Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. 4 to 8 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
DEC. 20
- Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. 4 to 8 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
- Free Line Dancing, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 7 to 10 p.m.
DEC. 21
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. 4 to 8 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
- Middletown Holiday Whopla Choir Off, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Sorg Opera House revitalization fund and Holiday Whopla fund. sorgoperahouse.org
DEC. 22
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. 4 to 8 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
- Blue Christmas ‘22, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m.
DEC. 23
- Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. Noon to 8 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
- Public Skate Session, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
DEC. 24
- Santa’s House, at 2nd and High Street, Hamilton. Noon to 3 p.m. Kids and families can visit Santa, deliver their Christmas lists, and take photos.
DEC. 26
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
DEC. 27
- Holiday Ice Skating, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 3:15 to 5 p.m. For all ages and experience levels.
- Music Café Finale, at Miami Regional Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. The final show after 23 years.
- Free Line Dancing, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. 7 to 10 p.m.
