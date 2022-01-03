Weather: Wind keeps temps lower today; snow potential later in week

It’s the first week of the New Year and it finally feels like winter.
Temperatures started in the mid-20s on Monday morning but with the wind factored in, it will feel like the teens for several hours. Temperatures will warm to the mid-30s this afternoon, but the wind is knocking down the apparent temperature. It will feel like the mid 20s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.
Tuesday’s forecast isn’t as cold. Winds shift back to the south at 10 mph, helping push temperatures back into the mid 40s. The sky will be partly cloudy for a dry, quiet day.
Wednesday turns windy with breezing southwest winds at 20-25 mph during the day. The sky will turn mostly cloudy but no precipitation.
Thursday we are watching for snowfall. A system coming from Texas could bring the first measurable snow of 2022, but there is still low confidence in this event. This is due to a very split forecast according to the long range models. We’ll continue to monitor this system and bring you the latest. There is snow potential, but we can’t put numbers to this system with any strong confidence or good faith.
MORNING RUSH
Morning wind chills in the teens
Clouds decrease
Low: 24
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Wind chills in the mid 20s
High: 35
MONDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cold
Low: 23
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Milder
High: 44
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 36
