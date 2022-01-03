Weather: Wind keeps temps lower today; snow potential later in week

Temperatures started in the mid-20s on Monday morning but with the wind factored in, it will feel like the teens for several hours. Temperatures will warm to the mid-30s this afternoon, but the wind is knocking down the apparent temperature. It will feel like the mid 20s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.

Tuesday’s forecast isn’t as cold. Winds shift back to the south at 10 mph, helping push temperatures back into the mid 40s. The sky will be partly cloudy for a dry, quiet day.