Weather reduces crowd at Ohio Challenge, then ‘perfect storm’ creates large attendance

Donnie Osborne, owner of The Jug on Central Avenue, brought his food trailer to the balloon event for the first time. He said Friday’s sales were OK, but Saturday’s was “completely overwhelming.”

He ran out of product Saturday and restocked at The Jug. Then he sold out again and he didn’t have enough supplies to open The Jug on Sunday, he said.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” Osborne said. “We’ll be back.”

Friday’s forecast for inclement weather created a dilemma for the balloon committee, Pearce said. After the balloonists and skydivers informed him the unstable weather pattern wasn’t the “desired environment,” he surveyed the food vendors about whether to close Friday or open with free admission.

He said the vendors who had hired staff and started their food preparation wanted to open.

The Ohio Challenge also celebrated the life of longtime community volunteer Ed Dobrozsi, who died last month. He was presented posthumously the Spirit Award and Mayor Nicole Condrey read a proclamation in Dobrozsi’s honor.

