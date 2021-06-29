‘This community will miss him’: Longtime Fenwick supporter dies on festival weekend

Becker said he volunteered at the John XXIII Festival until about midnight Saturday, then received a text about 1:30 a.m. from Dobozsi with the festival’s financial information. A few hours later, Dobrozsi died.

“This community will miss him and all of us will miss him,” Becker said. “Clean-up Sunday and Monday was tough, but as Ed would say, ‘Move it forward,’ and we did.”

He was a member of Holy Family Parish, served on St. John’s Parish Council and Holy Family Athletic Board and was a member of the John Paul II Council 1610 Knights of Columbus.

His community involvement included St. John XXIII School and The Festival, Middletown Safety Council and the Safety Town for children, the Police Advisory Board, Ohio Balloon Challenge, Light-Up Middletown, the Lions Club and refereeing basketball for many years.

Dobrozsi is survived by his wife, Nora; son Evan B. Dobrozsi; brother Thomas “Pete” (Peggy) Dobrozsi; sisters, Ruth Ann Schumann and Janice M. (Jerry) Wise.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Parish-St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ed Dobrozsi Memorial Fund at St. John XXIII School, 3806 Manchester Road, Middletown, OH 45042.

The football field at John XXIII in Middletown is named after Ed Dobrozsi, who died Sunday. He was 71. RICK McCRABB/STAFF