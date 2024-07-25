‘We wanted to get as much exposure as possible’: Butler County Fair attractive to campaigning political parties

The Butler County Democrats do not have a booth at the Butler County Fair.

Dee Nicola, a volunteer with the RFK Jr. campaign told the Journal-News on Tuesday she had been at the campaign’s tent for around 12 hours every day of the fair and doesn’t plan on slowing down.

Nicola said the group chose to promote at the fair because of the amount of foot traffic through the paths.

“We wanted to get as much exposure as possible,” Nicola said. “We have limited resources as far as human beings to physically attend our events. So we just wanted the biggest bang for our effort.”

Although many people walk through the area, Nicola said she isn’t trying to sell Kennedy to passersby. Rather, she asks people who stop at the table what they like about other candidates and what they would like a politician to do to see if Kennedy could offer them anything they want.

Nicola said Democrat and Republican supporters have stopped to talk but said Republican supporters are more likely to agree or stay to talk longer. She said that in the end, she wants people to find a candidate that’s right for them.

“I’m not going to shame anybody for voting,” Nicola said. “I love that you’re voting and you actually care. So I have really good conversations with these people, and at the end, I say ‘good luck to your candidate. I really hope that we all get what we want.’”

The tent has been raising donations for the campaign.

Just around the corner is a tent plastered with signs from every edge of Ohio supporting Republican candidates. A sign across the top says “Butler County Republicans.”

Inside the tent is a table with volunteers and a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump with a “bandage” around his right ear. Simranjit Malhi, one of the volunteers at the tent, said multiple people stop to take pictures with the cutout every day.

Along with pictures, Malhi said the group has run out of Trump 2024 signs and had to order 2,500 more for the rest of the week. He said people have been coming in with questions and support for candidates.

“There’s a very good community interaction right now,” Malhi said. “Everybody is coming and talking to us. If anybody has any questions, we are clearing those up and everyone is going back satisfied like they are going to vote Republican.”

Malhi said the questions have been straightforward, but he has gotten some specific questions because he’s an immigrant from India. He said people have been nice to him but want to know his point of view on immigration policy.

He said passersby have been friendly and fun to interact with and will continue to volunteer at the tent until the end of the fair.

How to go

What: Butler County Fair

Where: 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton

Hours: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily through Saturday, July 27

Cost: General daily admission is $10 per person and $5 for children ages 6-12 accompanied by adults. There are multi-day passes for seven and four days priced at $35 and $25 respectively. All admission has parking included.

Other details: Saturday, July 27 will have a discounted price of $5 for adults and free admission for children ages 6-12.