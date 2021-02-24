‘We need stuff to happen’: Hamilton eyeing 5 Lindenwald business properties, including former theater

City Manager Joshua Smith said the sale of the properties will be the first steps to “catalyze the revitalization” of the neighborhood.

Council is expected to vote on the matter at its March 10 meeting.

Realtor Phil Morrical with Morrical Realty questioned why Hamilton needs to make the purchases.

“I’m a firm believer in the free market,” Morrical said. “If there’s assets out there that can be rehabbed or whatever, I’d rather have entrepreneurs come in and do those. If they (city officials) want to help finance the ownership of those, fine. But I don’t think they should be in the business of buying and selling property.”

With several properties the city and Consortium for Ongoing Reinvestment Efforts (CORE) Fund have purchased at high rates and sold for significantly lower ones, they have deflated real-estate prices, Morrical said.

Hamilton is scheduled to decide Wednesday whether to buy this building at 2275 Pleasant Ave. in Lindenwald. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Here's the interior of the building at 2275 Pleasant Ave., which Hamilton City Council may decide to buy on Wednesday. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Curry said she and others had been discussing the proposed purchases and were wondering whether the city was planning to demolish some of the buildings, such as the Grand theater building.

“The theater is completely — I mean, it’s see-through,” Curry said. “The roof is falling in, it’s gutted. There’s gravel on the bottom.”

Smith said council’s two priorities are job creation and neighborhood revitalization and the purchases assist the city in both priorities.

“The best way to attract and retain jobs is to provide an enviable built environment, with diverse small businesses,” he said. “Small rust belt cities are suffering across the Midwest, and the tools available to improve their lot are almost non-existent. Either cities like Hamilton be creative and innovative, or we manage our decline.”

Curry was hopeful for the future.

“It’s just a next step in getting the neighborhood moving forward,” she said. “It would be a nice transition. We’re very excited about it in the neighborhood.”

Here are details from documents city staffers submitted to city council:

The price for 2255 Pleasant, owned by Ashley Barger, is $17,500.

2233 and 2241 Pleasant, owned by Randy Barger, together would sell for $160,000. 2233 Pleasant is the theater.

2275 Pleasant, owned by NBJJ LLC, would sell for $124,000.

412 Main St., owned by Barefoot Holdings LLC, would sell for $150,000.

The city did not budget for the spending on these properties, but money is available to purchase the properties in the General Fund Capital & Debt Fund.