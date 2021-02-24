‘We need stuff to happen’: Hamilton eyeing 5 Lindenwald business properties, including former theater

HAMILTON — Hamilton City Council will hear the first reading tonight whether to consider spending about $450,000 to buy five properties, four on Pleasant Avenue in the Lindenwald business district, and another in the 400 block of Main Street.
They include the property housing the former Grand theater, at 2233 Pleasant Ave., and a house next door at 2241 Pleasant. Other properties include 2255 and 2275 Pleasant and the podiatry building at 412 Main St.
News of the pending purchases delighted Jane Curry, co-owner of Kensho Traditional Shotokan Karate at 2251 Pleasant Ave., whose business is located next to one of the properties.
“We need stuff to happen in order to get things moving in the area,” Curry said. “If the city can encourage new business to go in, I think that would be beneficial. It would free up those buildings, because right now they’re being used as storage space, or they’re just sitting empty. So this would really help revitalize the neighborhood.
City Manager Joshua Smith said the sale of the properties will be the first steps to “catalyze the revitalization” of the neighborhood.
Council is expected to vote on the matter at its March 10 meeting.
Realtor Phil Morrical with Morrical Realty questioned why Hamilton needs to make the purchases.
“I’m a firm believer in the free market,” Morrical said. “If there’s assets out there that can be rehabbed or whatever, I’d rather have entrepreneurs come in and do those. If they (city officials) want to help finance the ownership of those, fine. But I don’t think they should be in the business of buying and selling property.”
With several properties the city and Consortium for Ongoing Reinvestment Efforts (CORE) Fund have purchased at high rates and sold for significantly lower ones, they have deflated real-estate prices, Morrical said.
Curry said she and others had been discussing the proposed purchases and were wondering whether the city was planning to demolish some of the buildings, such as the Grand theater building.
“The theater is completely — I mean, it’s see-through,” Curry said. “The roof is falling in, it’s gutted. There’s gravel on the bottom.”
Smith said council’s two priorities are job creation and neighborhood revitalization and the purchases assist the city in both priorities.
“The best way to attract and retain jobs is to provide an enviable built environment, with diverse small businesses,” he said. “Small rust belt cities are suffering across the Midwest, and the tools available to improve their lot are almost non-existent. Either cities like Hamilton be creative and innovative, or we manage our decline.”
Curry was hopeful for the future.
“It’s just a next step in getting the neighborhood moving forward,” she said. “It would be a nice transition. We’re very excited about it in the neighborhood.”
Here are details from documents city staffers submitted to city council:
- The price for 2255 Pleasant, owned by Ashley Barger, is $17,500.
- 2233 and 2241 Pleasant, owned by Randy Barger, together would sell for $160,000. 2233 Pleasant is the theater.
- 2275 Pleasant, owned by NBJJ LLC, would sell for $124,000.
- 412 Main St., owned by Barefoot Holdings LLC, would sell for $150,000.
- The city did not budget for the spending on these properties, but money is available to purchase the properties in the General Fund Capital & Debt Fund.