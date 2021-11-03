‘We have a record we can stand on’: Welch, Wong re-elected to new 4-year terms in West Chester Twp.

Caption Lee Wong serves as West Chester Township Board of Trustees chair and retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of active service. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“We’ve focused on the core competencies — safety services, infrastructure and roads, and we’re conservative in our spending, we have a good vision for the township ― and I think people just like the fact that there are some people to step up and do that kind of job so they can focus on their lives,” Welch said.

The two incumbents beat out Trent Emeneker for the top two spots in the three-candidate race. Emeneker earned 27.1% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Butler County Board of Elections.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to continue my work to make West Chester a great place to raise a family and a friendly place to do business,” said Wong.

In a campaign forum last month, Wong said he “will always be honest, serve this board with integrity and listen to the people.”

“We are a premier township and we have businesses with more than $3 billion in valuation,” he said. “For the last 16 years, we have been doing very well at that (business development).”

Welch said the township is moving along at full speed, and to be “ Sustainable, marketable and competitive,” the trustees need to be focused on its services, most notably police and fire, which both industries are struggling nationwide to fill vacancies.

“We’re going to have to really compete with other communities to get, firefighters, EMS and police officers,” said Welch. “We want to have a great environment here, where people want to come and work, but that labor market has really tightened up.”

The term for Wong and Welch begins in January and they’ll serve alongside Trustee Ann Becker, who’s up for re-election in two years.