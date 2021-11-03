journal-news logo
‘We have a record we can stand on’: Welch, Wong re-elected to new 4-year terms in West Chester Twp.

West Chester Twp. trustees Lee Wong and Mark Welch were re-elected Tuesday. FILE
West Chester Twp. trustees Lee Wong and Mark Welch were re-elected Tuesday. FILE

News
By , Staff Writer
32 minutes ago

Voters in West Chester Twp. decided the two trustees who have been part of the township’s success for the past eight years should stay in office.

Trustee Lee Wong, who was re-elected Tuesday to his fifth term, and Trustee Mark Welch, who was re-elected to his third term, have been part of the three-member board that’s led West Chester Twp. to being on several best-of lists, both regionally and nationally.

According to unofficial Butler County Board of Elections vote totals, Wong will once again be the top vote-getter, the fourth time he’s led all candidates. He earned 37.25% of the unofficial vote. Welch was close behind with 35.67%

“We have a record we can stand on, and West Chester’s really doing great,” said Welch of his and Wong’s record as trustees.

West Chester Twp., which is Ohio’s largest township, has been a frequent member on “Best of” lists, such as with Money Magazine’s “Best of Places to Live in America” and Ohio Magazine’s “Best Places to do Business.”

Lee Wong serves as West Chester Township Board of Trustees chair and retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of active service. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Lee Wong serves as West Chester Township Board of Trustees chair and retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of active service. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

“We’ve focused on the core competencies — safety services, infrastructure and roads, and we’re conservative in our spending, we have a good vision for the township ― and I think people just like the fact that there are some people to step up and do that kind of job so they can focus on their lives,” Welch said.

The two incumbents beat out Trent Emeneker for the top two spots in the three-candidate race. Emeneker earned 27.1% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Butler County Board of Elections.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to continue my work to make West Chester a great place to raise a family and a friendly place to do business,” said Wong.

In a campaign forum last month, Wong said he “will always be honest, serve this board with integrity and listen to the people.”

“We are a premier township and we have businesses with more than $3 billion in valuation,” he said. “For the last 16 years, we have been doing very well at that (business development).”

Mark Welch
Mark Welch

Welch said the township is moving along at full speed, and to be “ Sustainable, marketable and competitive,” the trustees need to be focused on its services, most notably police and fire, which both industries are struggling nationwide to fill vacancies.

“We’re going to have to really compete with other communities to get, firefighters, EMS and police officers,” said Welch. “We want to have a great environment here, where people want to come and work, but that labor market has really tightened up.”

The term for Wong and Welch begins in January and they’ll serve alongside Trustee Ann Becker, who’s up for re-election in two years.

