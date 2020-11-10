Water main break closes down Butler County high school

Hundreds of Badin High School students will be learning from home today due to a water main break near the school’s Hamilton campus.
School officials announced the temporary move to remote learning for its more than 600 students around 5 a.m.
“Badin will be utilizing the remote platform today due to a water main break across from school. Badin does not have water and will not for several hours,” said Principal Brian Pendergest in an announcement sent to school families.
Badin High School in west Hamilton is the only Catholic high school in Butler County.
This school year saw the school open a $2 million Student Development Center, adding 8,000 square feet to its campus.
Badin High School opened in the fall of 1966, the merger of all-boys Hamilton Catholic High School and all-girls Notre Dame High School.