WATCH: Middletown High School special needs student featured on national news

Their Atkinson piece was shown on ABC national news as part of the network’s series called America Strong.

In the full report available in digital, several of Journal-News staff photographer Nick Graham’s photos were shown.

The Journal-News and other news agencies featured Atkinson when he was honored last week before the Middies’ last home basketball game of the season. Atkinson, a senior with Down syndrome, has been the manager for the basketball team for four years, and he started the game on the court for the Middies and scored two points against Mason.