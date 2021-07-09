WATCH: Fireworks cause garbage truck fire in West Chester

Rumpke offered additional safety tips, including:

- Decrease Flammability: In addition to soaking fireworks in water, resident should also soak charcoal embers in water, prior to disposing of them in you trash.

- Check the Label: A lot of household cleaning supplies contain dangerous chemicals. If the container features a label including “Danger” or “Poison”, it is hazardous waste. Don’t place the item in your trash or recycling container.

- Research Local Options: Most local solid waste districts offer residents disposal options for household hazardous wastes. Please contact your local solid waste management office for more details.

- Don’t Include: Propane and helium tanks, pool chemicals, lithium ion batteries liquids and items marked flammable, combustible or hazardous aren’t accepted and should never be placed in trash or recycling containers. Contact your local solid waste district for disposal options.

- Solidify Paint: If disposing of paint, please make sure the paint is completely dried out prior to placing it in the garbage. Cat litter is a great way to solidify the material.