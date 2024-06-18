Want to be in Hamilton’s July 4 parade? Deadline to enter is Friday

Last year’s annual Hamilton Fourth of July parade had 100 entrants with more than 1,700 participants in the mile-long parade, which is Butler County’s largest Fourth of July procession.

Those considering entering the parade should be advised there are at least six 90-degree left and right turns to negotiate, and three uphill and three downhill portions. Entries cannot be more than 14 feet tall.

Distribution of materials is prohibited, and any amplification must be approved prior to use. The committee does, however, reserve the right to remove any amplification device from any unit from the parade at any time.

In addition to the annual parade, historical sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Butler County Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. The historic log cabin is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heritage Hall will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

Later on July 4, there will be a free RiversEdge concert by That Arena Rock Show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 8:30 p.m. The annual fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.

For questions and entry forms, visit www.hamiltonjuly4th.org.