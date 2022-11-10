Voters overwhelmingly support renewal of 2-mill Butler County Children Services levy

Butler County Children Services should be able to continue providing critical services to local families and children after voters overwhelmingly supported a 2-mill levy, according to unofficial results from the Butler County Board of Elections.
About 67% of the voters were for the renewal that means taxpayers will continue to pay the $55 to $57 per $100,000 of assessed value.
Julie Gilbert, executive director for Butler County Job and Family Services, said voter support for the renewal was imperative.
“This demonstrates the community’s commitment to children and families,” she said on Wednesday. “We appreciate their consideration to keep kids safe. That’s what it means to me.”
The BCCS levy collects $14.4 million annually and is set to expire at the end of 2023. Projections show if the levy had failed the agency, which costs about $28 million to run, would fall into a deficit by 2025.
If the levy had failed, Gilbert said the agency would have made adjustments to its “robust services.”
She promised to continue being “good stewards” of the tax payer dollars.
Children Services is charged with investigating reports of suspected child abuse or neglect and if necessary removing them from their homes and placing them in foster care or other alternative care. They also continue monitoring them while they are in custody and work to help unify families when possible.
The levy provides about 59% of the agency’s overall budget with an additional 13% coming from the state and 27% coming from federal sources.
