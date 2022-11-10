Voters overwhelmingly support renewal of 2-mill Butler County Children Services levy

If the levy had failed, Gilbert said the agency would have made adjustments to its “robust services.”

She promised to continue being “good stewards” of the tax payer dollars.

Children Services is charged with investigating reports of suspected child abuse or neglect and if necessary removing them from their homes and placing them in foster care or other alternative care. They also continue monitoring them while they are in custody and work to help unify families when possible.

The levy provides about 59% of the agency’s overall budget with an additional 13% coming from the state and 27% coming from federal sources.