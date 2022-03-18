Video: People in Hamilton participate in first O’DORA dash

Hamilton’s first-ever O’DORA Dash, named for the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area designation throughout the downtown area, took place on St. Patrick’s Day. Participants had to get from one end of a block of Riverfront Plaza to another without spilling their beer. VIDEO CONTRIBUTED BY TVHAMILTON
