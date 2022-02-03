Video: Oxford chicken has frozen coat as ice falls in Butler County

Heather Harbin said it is so icy and cold in Oxford today, she has had to provide help to farm animals in need of more warmth.
Harbin shared video in the “Oxford Talk” group on Facebook Thursday that included a bird that landed on her property and was staying near the dryer vent of her home.
She also shared video of one of her chickens that had to be brought inside to help it unthaw. The chicken’s coating was covered in ice from the storm that was passing through Butler County.
The weather on Thursday was rough for the region: Ice and snow was falling at a rapid pace and roadways were nearly impassable. Locals were urged not to go out if they didn’t need to.
A Level 1 Snow Emergency was declare in Butler County around 9:30 a.m.
“Roads are somewhat slick across the city,” said Fairfield Public Works Director Ben Mann. “Freezing rain has changed to sleet. We are starting to get ahead of them for now.”
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said ice has covered the roadways and bridges everywhere, and “it is continuing to accumulate.”
Middletown officials said at 11 a.m. there were no major power outages, but roads were slick and sleet was coming down.
In Monroe, dispatchers reported that motorists seemed to be staying off roadways and crews were working to keep them clear.
Most area airports had the majority of their flights canceled Thursday. Anyone attempting to head to local airports should check their flight status before going.