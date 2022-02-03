Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Video: Oxford chicken has frozen coat as ice falls in Butler County

Credit: Heather Harbin/CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Oxford resident Heather Harbin aids a chicken on her farm after its coat froze because ice was falling throughout Butler Co. Feb. 3, 2022.

Credit: Heather Harbin/CONTRIBUTED

News
Updated 18 minutes ago

Heather Harbin said it is so icy and cold in Oxford today, she has had to provide help to farm animals in need of more warmth.

Harbin shared video in the “Oxford Talk” group on Facebook Thursday that included a bird that landed on her property and was staying near the dryer vent of her home.

She also shared video of one of her chickens that had to be brought inside to help it unthaw. The chicken’s coating was covered in ice from the storm that was passing through Butler County.

The weather on Thursday was rough for the region: Ice and snow was falling at a rapid pace and roadways were nearly impassable. Locals were urged not to go out if they didn’t need to.

A Level 1 Snow Emergency was declare in Butler County around 9:30 a.m.

“Roads are somewhat slick across the city,” said Fairfield Public Works Director Ben Mann. “Freezing rain has changed to sleet. We are starting to get ahead of them for now.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said ice has covered the roadways and bridges everywhere, and “it is continuing to accumulate.”

Middletown officials said at 11 a.m. there were no major power outages, but roads were slick and sleet was coming down.

In Monroe, dispatchers reported that motorists seemed to be staying off roadways and crews were working to keep them clear.

Most area airports had the majority of their flights canceled Thursday. Anyone attempting to head to local airports should check their flight status before going.

In Other News
1
Decision to close schools due to winter storms involves sizing up many...
2
Butler County roadways slick as ice pelts region; Level 1 emergency...
3
PHOTOS: Best images from Bengals’ thrilling road to Super Bowl
4
Fire at Hamilton home started in breeze way, officials said
5
West Chester Twp. fiscal officer tells why he’s running for county...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top