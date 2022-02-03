Video: Oxford chicken has frozen coat as ice falls in Butler County

“Roads are somewhat slick across the city,” said Fairfield Public Works Director Ben Mann. “Freezing rain has changed to sleet. We are starting to get ahead of them for now.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said ice has covered the roadways and bridges everywhere, and “it is continuing to accumulate.”

Middletown officials said at 11 a.m. there were no major power outages, but roads were slick and sleet was coming down.

In Monroe, dispatchers reported that motorists seemed to be staying off roadways and crews were working to keep them clear.

Most area airports had the majority of their flights canceled Thursday. Anyone attempting to head to local airports should check their flight status before going.